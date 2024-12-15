Delhi BJP Leaders Stay Overnight In 1,194 Slum Clusters

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) In a bid to build bridges with voters in slum clusters, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday led party leaders and workers to take part in a programme to undertake overnight stays and hold dialogue in 1,194 slum clusters across the city.

The overnight stay programme is part of the Delhi BJP's ongoing“Slum Expansion Campaign”, running for the past five months, under which the party has appointed slum caretakers.

Vishnu Mittal, the State General Secretary and coordinator of this campaign, said that Sachdeva stayed overnight at Rajiv Camp and Krishna Market, Jhilmil, in East Delhi. Meanwhile, party leaders and workers held dialogues with slum dwellers during dinner in approximately 1,194 slum clusters to listen to their problems and understand possible solutions directly from them.

BJP National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam visited Aram Bagh, Paharganj; Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta visited Badli Industrial Area; MP Ramveer Singh Bidhuri visited VP Camp, Tughlakabad; Yogendra Chandolia visited HMB Jhuggi; Kamaljeet Sahrawat visited Matiala Goyla Dairy; Praveen Khandelwal visited Shriram Chowk, Wazirpur Industrial Area; Bansuri Swaraj visited Bindusar Camp, Greater Kailash; State General Secretary Vishnu Mittal visited JJ Camp, Anand Vihar; BJP Leader Sardar Arvinder Singh Lovely visited Chandrapuri Jhuggi Basti; National Minister Sardar Manjinder Singh Sirsa visited Shyam Nagar Jhuggi, Rajouri Garden; Jammu & Kashmir's Co-incharge Ashish Sood visited JJ Colony, Pankha Road; Former State President Harsh Vardhan visited Safeda Basti, JJ Camp, Krishna Nagar; Adesh Gupta visited Flying Club DID; Former MP Pravesh Sahib Singh visited BR Camp, Teen Murti; and Ramesh Bidhuri visited Karpoori Thakur Camp for overnight stays.

BJP leader Kailash Gehlot visited the CISF camp in Bijwasan, MLA Abhay Verma visited the Harijan Basti Sonia Camp Mandawali, Omprakash Sharma visited New Sanjay Amar Colony, Mohan Singh Bisht visited C.K.J. Basti Seelampur, Jitendra Mahajan visited Cluster No. 7 Lal Bagh Jhuggi, Anil Bajpai visited Chandrapur JJ Colony, BJP leader Kartar Singh Tanwar visited Sanjay Singh Colony Mehr Chand House, Rajkumar Anand visited Baljeet Nagar, Leader of Opposition in MCD Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh visited Autram Basti, Jai Bhagwan Yadav visited Shahabad Dairy, Office Minister Brijesh Rai visited Sanjay Basti Timarpur, and Co-Office Minister Amit Gupta visited Majnu Ka Tila Cluster for a night stay.

Delhi unit chief Sachdeva said that the BJP is the first party whose leaders have been directly communicating with people, especially the youth, in all the jhuggi clusters in Delhi for the last five months, understanding their problems and solutions.

Sachdeva stated that through our workers functioning as Jhuggi Vistarks we have understood the life and problems of the residents of the Jhuggi clusters.“We are participants in their lives, and the upcoming BJP government in Delhi will ease their lives through DUSIB,” he said.

Dushyant Gautam said that the leadership of our party, from Jansangh founder Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has always followed the principles of Antyodaya. The BJP government that we will form in Delhi in February 2025 will serve the last person in the queue, he said.