GCC Reaffirms Support For Palestinian State

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Dec 15 (KUNA) -- Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary General Jassim Al-Budaiwi reaffirmed the Council's commitment to supporting an independent Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Al-Budaiwi remarks came during his meeting with Palestine's newly-appointed Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Mazen Ghunaim in the bloc's headquarters in Riyadh, said a GCC statement.

During the meeting, Al-Budaiwi referred to the final communique of the GCC Supreme Council's 45th session in December 2024, which emphasized the need to end the Israeli aggression and support Palestinian sovereignty.

The communique also urged all nations to recognize the State of Palestine and take collective action to achieve lasting solution to ensure the establishment of a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative and international resolutions. (end)

