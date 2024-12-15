GCC Welcomes Syria Contact Group's Statement
12/15/2024 9:10:01 AM
RIYADH, Dec 15 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jassem Al-Budaiwi, welcomed on Sunday the statement issued by the Arab Ministerial Contact Group on Syria, which held its meeting on Saturday in of Aqaba, Jordan.
The meeting was held in accordance with resolution No. 8914 by the extraordinary session of the Arab League Council at the ministerial level. The group includes Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Lebanon, Egypt, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and the Arab League Secretary General.
Al-Budaiwi, in a press statement, emphasized the GCC's support for all efforts aimed at preserving Syria's sovereignty and stability, as well as standing by the Syrian people and providing them with full support. (end)
