OAPEC Rebrands Into AEO

12/15/2024 9:09:54 AM
KUWAIT, Dec 15 (KUNA) -- the Organization of Arab petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC) announced Sunday rebranding into the Arab energy Organization (AEO).
The organization's Secretary General Jamal Al-Loughani announced the new name in a press conference on the sidelines of the Arab energy bloc's 113th ministerial meeting, currently held at its headquarter in Kuwait City.
Al-Loughani said the Saudi-proposed step was part of an overall "reconstruction" process, pointing out that the transformation decision required a thorough study and comprehensive evaluation of the developments and challenges in the energy sector on national, regional and global levels, especially in recent years.
He stressed that the organization's General Secretariat will be diligent in completing all elements of its development plan in the near future, appreciating the support provided by member states.
The now-AEO is a regional inter-governmental organization established under an agreement signed in Beirut on January 9, 1968 by Kuwait, Libya and Saudi Arabia. (end)
