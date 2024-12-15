BECOME A MILLIONAIRE THIS DSF WITH DUBAI ISLAMIC BANK AND VISA

(MENAFN- houseofcomms) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 15 December 2024: The most extraordinary edition of the iconic annual Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) has kicked off grand citywide celebrations, bringing the season’s biggest-ever mega prizes to mark its monumental 30th anniversary. Residents and visitors can take advantage of incredible rewards and thrilling promotions every single day in every corner of the city, including the spectacular DSF DIB VISA Millionaire promotion that gives cardholders a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to win an astounding AED 1 million until 12 January 2025.



Making this DSF shopping season the most rewarding yet, every cumulative spend of AED 500 using a Dubai Islamic Bank Visa Debit or Credit Card at participating DSF stores gives shoppers the opportunity to secure their entry into this thrilling draw.



The best part about this exclusive opportunity for DIB Visa cardholders is the unlimited number of entries, allowing increased chances of becoming a millionaire with every spend and making it one of the most exciting reasons to start shopping this season. Whether indulging in luxury fashion, stocking up on tech gadgets, or grabbing essentials, every purchase takes shoppers one step closer to making their dreams come true. There has truly never been a better time to shop, win, and take home an astounding reward.



The clock is ticking, the stakes are high, and the prize is truly outstanding. Don’t miss this unparalleled opportunity – start spending today and make this DSF a season to remember. For full terms and conditions, visit the Dubai Islamic Bank website.



Dubai Shopping Festival is supported by Key Partners, Dubai Islamic Bank and Visa and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.







