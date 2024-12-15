Moscow evaluates ties with Turkey

(MENAFN) Russian Deputy Foreign Aleksandr Grushko has stated that the escalating conflict in Syria has not impacted the strong bilateral relationship between Moscow and Ankara. Grushko emphasized that Russia continues to engage in dialogue with Turkey on all matters, despite the recent turmoil in Syria.



He highlighted the ongoing collaboration between the three countries, citing a recent meeting in Doha, Qatar, between the foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey, and Iran. Grushko reiterated that regional issues, including those involving Turkey, remain a key topic of discussion.



In Syria, the situation has worsened over the last two weeks with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) militants leading an offensive against the Syrian government forces, resulting in the collapse of the Syrian military and the flight of President Bashar Assad to Russia. Despite these changes, Russia maintains a military presence in Syria, particularly at Khmeimim Air Base and the Tartus logistics support point. Russian media reports suggest that the militants who took control of Syria have pledged to respect Russian facilities and diplomatic missions in the country.



Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also confirmed that Russia has been in contact with the forces now in control of Syria due to the presence of Russian personnel and military installations in the region.

MENAFN15122024000045015687ID1108994653