South America Takes Major Step Towards Eliminating Roaming Charges

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) South American Mercosur countries are about to make phone calls and internet much cheaper and easier for everyone. Brazil's Chamber of Deputies recently approved a measure to end roaming charges within member countries.



This decision follows Argentina's earlier approval in May 2024. The agreement, originally signed in 2019, aims to benefit millions of mobile users across the region.



Mercosur, established in 1991, includes Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay as full members. Bolivia is in the process of joining. The roaming charge elimination will apply to all these countries. It covers both voice and data communications for users traveling within the bloc.



The move towards free roaming aligns with Mercosur's goals of economic integration and free movement. It mirrors similar initiatives in other parts of the world, such as the European Union's 2017 roaming charge abolition. This step could potentially boost tourism and cross-border business activities within Mercosur.



However, the path to implementation is not without challenges. Each member state must pass the agreement through its legislative bodies. This process can vary in duration across countries.



Technical coordination between telecommunications companies and regulators is also necessary. The actual elimination of charges will likely require synchronization across all participating nations.



The initiative represents a significant shift towards a more connected South America. It demonstrates Mercosur's commitment to reducing barriers to communication and trade. This approach could set a precedent for other regional blocs in Latin America and beyond.

While progress has been made, final implementation depends on several factors. All member states must approve the legislation. National telecommunications regulators need to coordinate their efforts. Mobile operators across Mercosur countries must make technical preparations and agreements.



The elimination of roaming charges, once fully implemented, will mark a milestone for Mercosur. It reflects a growing trend of regional cooperation to improve citizens' lives. By making cross-border communication more accessible and affordable, Mercosur is taking a concrete step towards deeper integration.



This move by Mercosur countries showcases the potential benefits of free market principles in telecommunications. By removing artificial barriers, it allows for more efficient use of existing infrastructure. This approach could lead to increased competition and improved services for consumers across the region.

