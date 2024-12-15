Orban criticizes Zelensky over refusing Christmas ceasefire

(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Viktor Orban criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for rejecting his proposal for a Christmas ceasefire and large-scale prisoner exchange, which Orban made in an effort to promote peace as part of Hungary’s EU presidency. Orban expressed disappointment on X, stating, “It’s sad that [Zelensky] clearly rejected and ruled this out today. We did what we could!”



Zelensky responded by accusing Orban of using efforts to boost his own image and sarcastically remarking that Orban should avoid contacting former Syrian President Bashar Assad. He emphasized that European unity is essential and rejected any peace talks that exclude Ukraine, stating, “There can be no discussions about the war that Russia wages against Ukraine without Ukraine.”



Meanwhile, Zelensky’s aide, Dmitry Litvin, denied that any negotiations had taken place with Hungary regarding a ceasefire or prisoner swap. Litvin clarified that Ukraine has not authorized Hungary to negotiate on its behalf and that Ukraine is focused on securing a fair peace and reliable security guarantees.

