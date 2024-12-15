FBI chief quits position

(MENAFN) FBI Director Christopher Wray has announced his resignation, following pressure from President-elect Donald Trump, who expressed his intent to replace Wray with Kash Patel. Wray made the decision public during an all-staff town hall on Wednesday, stating that stepping down was a difficult choice, made to prevent further controversy and to allow the bureau to focus on its mission.



Wray, appointed by in 2017 after Trump fired then-director James Comey amid the ‘Russiagate’ investigation, faced increasing criticism, including an 11-page letter from Senator Chuck Grassley accusing him of mismanagement. This letter was sent two days before Wray’s resignation.



Wray’s tenure had been marked by controversy, including Trump's dissatisfaction with the FBI’s actions, particularly the 2022 raid on his Mar-a-Lago estate. Trump criticized Wray’s role in the raid, as well as his cooperation with the Biden administration. On his Truth Social platform, Trump celebrated Wray’s resignation, calling it a victory for America, claiming that under Wray’s leadership, the FBI had unjustly targeted him and interfered with the country’s future.

