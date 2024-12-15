Trump ridicules ‘Bidenomics’

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald has mocked President Joe Biden's economic policies, particularly his approach to Ukraine funding and the recent pardon of Biden's son, Hunter. Trump shared a meme on his Truth Social platform, satirizing 'Bidenomics' by illustrating a cycle where US taxpayers' money is sent to Ukraine, returned to Hunter Biden, who then allegedly gives it to his father, who pardons him.



The meme references Hunter Biden's controversial role on the board of a Ukrainian gas company while his father was vice president. The younger Biden faced scrutiny over a laptop containing evidence suggesting that 10% of international contracts went to "the Big Guy," presumed to be Joe Biden.



Earlier this month, Biden issued a pardon to Hunter Biden for actions between January 2014 and December 2024, which sparked criticism from Trump’s campaign, claiming the government was weaponizing the justice system. This comes as Biden's 'Bidenomics' plan, aimed at rebuilding the US economy post-pandemic, faces disapproval from many voters, with Trump securing victories in key swing states in the 2020 election.

