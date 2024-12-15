Citizens pay with their lives in search of flour in Gaza

(MENAFN) In the Gaza Strip, citizens are paying with their lives in search of flour as its prices have reached unaffordable levels. Faced with skyrocketing costs, families have been forced to travel across the region in search of more reasonably priced flour, despite the dangers posed by snipers, artillery, and Israeli airstrikes. Abdul Raouf al-Farra, who fled from Rafah to Khan Yunis with his family, shared the painful story of his two sons, who ventured out to find affordable flour. About a week ago, his son Muhammad called to report that he had been while his brother Khaled was killed. They had gone to Rafah to buy flour at lower prices, with Muhammad assuring his father that the area was safe despite being within the evacuation zones.



Al-Farra reluctantly allowed them to go after hearing that a merchant in northern Rafah had affordable flour. However, after a long delay in their return, al-Farra grew anxious and was unable to contact them. A neighbor who had returned from Rafah mentioned seeing the two brothers at the shop, but they were redirected to a relative’s house where more flour might be available. The two sons pressed on, determined to provide for their family, especially their children who were suffering from hunger. A week after receiving the devastating call, al-Farra has heard nothing more from his sons. Rumors suggest that four bodies were found east of Rafah, and al-Farra fears that one or both of his sons may be among them. The story highlights the extreme lengths to which people in Gaza are going to secure basic necessities amid the ongoing crisis.

