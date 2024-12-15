Syrian army loses spirit

(MENAFN) Farhan al-Khouli, a 23-year-old Syrian soldier, was stationed at a military post near the northern city of Idlib, which was then under the control of Ma'a Rida factions. Despite a meager salary, al-Khouli’s post, originally intended to house nine soldiers, was staffed by only three, as some had bribed officers to avoid service, while another was deemed unfit for combat. On November 27, al-Khouli received orders to hold his position as fighters moved toward his location. Instead, he fled, leaving his weapon behind and switching to civilian clothes. Along his journey, he encountered other also abandoning their posts.



Interviews with sources, including defectors, officers, and intelligence documents uncovered by Reuters, reveal a troubling picture of the Syrian army’s decline. The army, once a formidable force, has suffered from widespread demoralization, reliance on foreign allies, especially Iranian and Hezbollah forces, and growing corruption. Since 2011, the Syrian army’s command has heavily depended on Iranian, Iraqi, and Lebanese units for effective combat operations. However, many of these foreign forces have left in recent months, with Hezbollah shifting focus to its conflict with Israel.



This withdrawal of key allies has left Syria’s central command struggling, with the army lacking a coherent defensive strategy. As opposition forces seized Aleppo with little resistance, the army’s disarray became more apparent. The Syrian military, once boasting 130,000 personnel in 2020, is now weakened and fragmented, resembling an irregular militia rather than a disciplined fighting force. Low morale, poor wages, and the corruption of the Assad family further fuel discontent within the ranks. Despite warnings from the Air Force Intelligence Directorate threatening punishment for deserters, the number of fleeing soldiers continues to grow. Videos circulating online show soldiers abandoning their posts and changing into civilian clothes in the streets.

