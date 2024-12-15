Jordanian Amb. Affirms Deep-Rooted Ties With Kuwait

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 15 (KUNA) -- Jordanian Ambassador to Kuwait Sinan Al-Majali affirmed on Sunday the deep-rooted ties with the State of Kuwait, stressing that the two fellow Arab countries were looking at more venues to expand relations.

Speaking to KUNA, Al-Majali indicated that the upcoming visit by the Jordan's Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II to Kuwait would help bolster ties, reaffirming that the leadership of both countries were eager to further relations on all possible domains.

He asserted that relations were based on solid grounds, adding that Jordan and Kuwait shared similar views on issues of regional and international importance.

The two sides continue to coordinate efforts concerning important files, said the Ambassador who indicated that the Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II would be meeting with His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah in addition to holding gatherings with Kuwaiti economic officials. (end)

