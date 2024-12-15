Russia Withdraws Its Warships From Black, Azov Seas
12/15/2024 2:14:32 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There are no enemy warships in the Black and Azov Seas.
According to Ukrinform, this is stated in the operational information of the Ukrainian Navy as of 06:00 on December 15, 2024 on facebook .
“There are no enemy ships in the Black Sea; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov,” the post reads.
Meanwhile, according to the Ukrainian Navy, there are currently 7 enemy ships in the Mediterranean, 4 of which are Kalibr cruise missile carriers with a total volley of up to 41 missiles.
In addition, during the day, 4 vessels sailed through the Kerch Strait in the interests of the Russian Federation: 4 vessels sailed to the Sea of Azov, 2 of them were moving from the Bosphorus.
As reported by Ukrinform, Russia has actually completely lost control of the Mediterranean Sea.
