Russia Withdraws Its Warships From Black, Azov Seas

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There are no enemy warships in the Black and Azov Seas.

According to Ukrinform, this is stated in the operational information of the Ukrainian Navy as of 06:00 on December 15, 2024 on .

“There are no enemy ships in the Black Sea; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov,” the post reads.

Meanwhile, according to the Ukrainian Navy, there are currently 7 enemy ships in the Mediterranean, 4 of which are Kalibr cruise missile carriers with a total volley of up to 41 missiles.

In addition, during the day, 4 vessels sailed through the Kerch Strait in the interests of the Russian Federation: 4 vessels sailed to the Sea of Azov, 2 of them were moving from the Bosphorus.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russia has actually completely lost control of the Mediterranean Sea.