Rep. French Hill Says New Crypto Market Structure Bill Is On Agenda

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) United States Representative French Hill recently highlighted the need for a clear regulatory framework for the in an appearance on CNBC.

French Hill currently runs the House Services Subcommittee on Digital Assets. He emphasized that establishing a market structure bill is a priority for the Party.

French Hill:“We Don't Have Rules”

According to Hill, Republican House Majority Leader Steve Scalise is committed to introducing a comprehensive bill within the first 100 days of the upcoming legislative session. This comes due to a growing concern over the current regulatory landscape, which Hill criticized for relying heavily on enforcement actions under Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler.

According to French Hill, the proposed market structure bill addresses these concerns by providing a clear framework for companies and investors, potentially strengthening the U.S.'s position as a leader in blockchain and digital assets. As the new legislative session approaches, the crypto industry and policymakers alike will closely watch the development of this initiative.

It's not hard to think that clearer regulations would reduce uncertainty in the U.S. crypto industry, which has long struggled with challenges due to a lack of consistent rules. Therefore, a more structured approach could encourage crypto projects and investors to invest in digital asset innovation, support Web3 development, and prevent cryptocurrency firms from moving their operations offshore.

Related: Galaxy Digital Appoints Hedge Fund Veteran Tony Paquette as New CFO

There's a strong sentiment gripping the crypto sector as many market observers believe the upcoming Trump administration would benefit the industry in several ways. For instance, the first thing is the new SEC chair, which Trump has already tapped pro-crypto businessman Paul Atkins.