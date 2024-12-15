Jazzy B, Honey Singh Add More Power To AP Dhillon’S Electrifying Performance In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 15 (IANS) Punjabi sensation AP Dhillon performed in the National Capital as a part of his Brownprint India Tour. He was joined by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Jazzy B adding more power to the enthralling performance.

The concert took place at New Delhi's IG on December 14. It commenced with a dynamic opening set by sensation Josh Brar. The Punjabi hitmaker then took to the stage, delivering a high-voltage two hour performance that captivated a sea of over 20,000 attendees.

On his performance, Dhillon said:“Coming back to India after three years felt surreal. To see so many people singing along to my songs, it was truly humbling and a moment I'll never forget. Thank you to everyone who made this night possible."

He performed in his 25-track setlist, which seamlessly blended favorites like 'Dil Nu', 'Desires', 'Insane' and 'Excuses' with newer hits such 'Bora Bora', 'After Midnight', 'Sweet Flower' and 'Old Money'.

AP Dhillon's performance was amplified by a stunning production design. A 360° stage, coupled with confetti, pyrotechnics, sparklers, star shaped confetti, streamers, LED ball drop, xylo bands, CO2 jets and flames.

However, the cherry on the cake was the surprise appearance of Yo Yoo Honey Singh and Jazzy B, who joined AP Dhillon and Shinda Kahlon onstage. Together they performed on 'Millionaire', 'This Party Getting Hot', 'Dil Luteya' and '315'.

Aman Kumar, Co-Founder, White Fox India states, "The Brownprint India Tour has had an incredible start! The Mumbai and Delhi shows set a remarkably high standard, and we anticipate this momentum will carry through to Chandigarh."

The tour moves to Chandigarh as the final pit stop.

Dhillon's five singles have peaked on the Official Charts Company UK Asian and Punjabi charts, while "Majhail" and "Brown Munde" have topped Billboard charts. Dhillon, alongside his label-mates Gurinder Gill, Shinda Kahlon and Gminxr, work as a group.