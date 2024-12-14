Gov't Committed To Supporting Digital Media Development - Minister

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - of Communications Mohammed Momani on Saturday highlighted the vital role of the national in strengthening the Jordanian state.

Momani, who is also the government spokesperson, stressed media's importance in defending the Kingdom against various challenges, while fulfilling its "crucial duty" of providing accurate information and facts to the public, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Speaking during a meeting with representatives of public and local stations, the minister pledged to provide all possible resources to improve the national media landscape.

The meeting falls within the ministry's ongoing series of interactive sessions with various media sectors to engage in a constructive dialogue on the state of the national media and address the challenges it faces.

He explained that the next step, following consultations with various media sectors, would be the formation of specialised working groups for each media sector to develop practical recommendations and solutions to improve the working environment, focusing on digital content development and addressing key challenges within each sector.

Any improvements in the media industry must be in line with the state's modernisation efforts, which include political, economic and administrative reforms, the minister noted.

He acknowledged that the production of traditional media content differs significantly from digital content, noting that the fast-paced technological age demands fast, accurate and efficient methods of information delivery.

Momani listened to feedback from attendees who emphasised the need for faster digital content production that differs from traditional formats.

They called for boosting the role of media spokespersons in ministries and government institutions to ensure smoother communication and efficient flow of information, especially for live service programmes and morning broadcasts.

They also urged coordinated efforts to improve the quality of media output, enhance information dissemination and promote the development of digital media within official media institutions.