ITC Chinese Partner Opens Global Trade Helpdesk Service Centre

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) GENEVA, Switzerland, (ITC News) – The China Chamber of Commerce (CECC) on 5 December launched the Global Trade Helpdesk Service Centre in Xiamen, in Fujian Province.

The CECC expressed its interest in equipping its members with access to trade and information provided by the International Trade Centre (ITC). This pioneering initiative is set to gather Chinese business directories, facilitate outreach programmes, and host workshops tailored to support market diversification.

According to a recent ITC analysis on potential changes to tariff policy under the next United States presidency, the export potential of China's electronics and machinery sector to the United States could decrease by approximately $38 billion, or about 23 percent.

Bridging markets with data

ITC collaborated with key Chinese stakeholders, including CECC, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), and business leaders across cities such as Binzhou, Qingdao, Changsha, and Shanghai. Targeted training sessions were designed to enhance the ability of businesses to tap into markets in Southeast Asia and the grouping of top emerging economies known as BRICS+.

Among the highlights was a BRICS+ training session in Xiamen, where firms gained practical knowledge to expand their global reach.

At the China International Supply Chain Expo, ITC underscored the transformative potential of trade intelligence in addressing market uncertainties and navigating geopolitical shifts. The event provided a platform to showcase the GTH, which enables businesses to identify and compare opportunities across diverse markets.

The Global Trade Helpdesk is an integrated digital platform designed to help firms of all sizes simplify their market research for their products. It brings together key trade and market information from eleven partner agencies into a single search.

The Global Trade Helpdesk is an initiative of the International Trade Centre, United Nations Trade and Development and World Trade Organization with the participation of the African Development Bank, Inter-American Development Bank, International Chamber of Commerce, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, United Nations Industrial Development Organization, World Customs Organization, World Bank Group and the World Intellectual Property Organization.

The post ITC Chinese partner opens Global Trade Helpdesk service centre appeared first on Caribbean News Global .