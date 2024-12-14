US Affirms Backing To South Korea After President Yoon's Impeachment

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (KUNA) -- The United States reiterated Saturday support for the Republic of Korea (ROK), its citizens and processes, and the rule of law after the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

"Our commitment to the US-ROK Alliance is ironclad," the US Department of State said in a statement.

"In recent years, that Alliance has made enormous strides, and the United States looks forward to partnering with the ROK on achieving further progress."

It stressed that the US stands ready to continue this work with Acting President Han Duck-soo and the ROK government to advance mutual interests and shared values.

Earlier today, South Korea's parliament voted to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol after refusal to resign over his short-lived martial law attempt. (end)

