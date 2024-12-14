Female Teacher Killed In Road Accident In J&K's Reasi
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A female teacher was killed after a vehicle met with an accident near Mokha Gali Jamaslan area of Mahore in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.
Officials said that the incident happened when a Alto car bearing registration number JK20B-3452 lost its control and rolled down 350 feet deep from the road near Mokha Gali Jamaslan.
In this incident, one lady, a teacher by profession, died on spot. She has been identified as Shamim Begum wife of Rashid Khan resident of Mulass, according to news agency GNS.
Police have registered a case in this regard and investigation has been taken up.
Meanwhile, two policemen were injured after the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident in South Kashmir's Pulwama district.
An official said that a police vehicle met with an accident at Ratnipora after the tyre of the vehicle burst.
In the incident, two policemen were injured, he said, adding that they were shifted to the hospital for treatment where their condition is said to be stable, according to news gagency KNO.
Police have taken cognizance of the incident.
