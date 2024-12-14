J&K Editors Seek Advt Rates As Per DAVP Norms
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Leading newspaper editors in Jammu and Kashmir have called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to address the ongoing disparity in advertisement rates set by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR).
In a joint statement, the editors highlighted a significant disparity between the advertisement rates offered by the Jammu and Kashmir government and those in other Union Territories like Delhi and Chandigarh. While government advertisements in these UTs are issued at rates prescribed by the Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity (DAVP), as per the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, J&K continues to follow its lower DIPR rates, which fall well below the DAVP standard.
“This disparity in advertisement rates is severely undermining the financial stability of newspapers in Jammu and Kashmir,” the editors said.“While other UTs have adopted DAVP rates, the persistent reluctance of J&K to follow suit is making it increasingly difficult for us to sustain our operations in an already challenging environment.”
The editors further stressed that the cost of newsprint has surged by an alarming 300%, worsening the financial strain on local newspapers. They argued that the continued difference in advertisement rates adds further pressure on an industry already facing massive losses, pushing many publications to the brink.
In their appeal, the editors urged the Lieutenant Governor to consider the long-term effects of this issue.“Aligning J&K's advertisement rates with DAVP norms would not only provide much-needed relief to local newspapers but also enhance their ability to effectively disseminate government policies and initiatives in this strategically important border region,” they stated.
The signatories of the appeal include editors from leading publications such as Daily Excelsior, Rising Kashmir, Kashmir Observer, Dainik Jagran, Early Times, News Now, Udaan, Kashmir Monitor, Kashmir Scan, Uqaab, Greater Jammu, Punjab Kesri (Jammu), Morning Kashmir besides others.
Through this collective plea, the editors have called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to personally oversee the revision of the advertisement policy to bring it in line with DAVP rates. Such a move, they argued, would help ensure the survival of media outlets in the region and strengthen the democratic process by supporting a free and vibrant press.
