Mikhail Kavelashvili Elected As Georgia's New President
Mikhail Kavelashvili has been elected as the new president of
Georgia, securing 224 votes out of 300, with at least 200 votes
required for election, according to the Central Election Commission
of Georgia, Azernews reports.
His inauguration is scheduled for December 29.
Kavelashvili, a deputy and former striker for the Georgian
national football team, will succeed Salome Zurabishvili, whose
term ends on December 16.
However, Zurabishvili has stated that she will not leave the
presidential palace after her term concludes.
