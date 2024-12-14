Iraq Calls For Helping Syrians Re-Build Their State

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Dec 14 (KUNA) -- Iraqi Prime Mohammad Al-Soudani on Saturday called for aiding the Syrians in their struggle to rebuild their state.

The Iraqi prime minister's call came as he received a phone contact from French President Emmanuel Macron, discussing regional affairs notably recent developments in Syria, according to a statement released by the Iraqi premiership.

The statement quoted Al-Soudani as affirming necessity to launch an inclusive process that guarantees rights of all segments of the Syrian people, re-affirming necessity to safeguard Syria's territorial sanctity and unity.

For his part, Macron emphasized Paris' commitment to ensure Iraq's security and stability, standing with Baghdad in the face of various challenges, namely terrorism, also underscoring Iraq's regional pivotal role.

The phone conversation touched on other regional issues namely the hard humanitarian conditions in Gaza, the necessity to double efforts to stop the Palestinian people's plight and maintaining the truce in Lebanon. (end)

