International Hockey Federation Accredits Four Kuwaiti Referees

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Winter Games Club on Saturday declared that the International Hockey Federation granted the international badge to four Kuwaiti referees including one woman, Shoug Al-Hendal.

They have been honored after passing required tests by the international referees committee.

The honorary chair of the club Jaber bandr said in remarks to KUNA on Saturday the MALE honorees are Shuaib Yusuf, Abdulaziz Al-Kheshan and Abdulmohsen Al-Hendal.

The four Kuwaiti referees, after receiving the badges, have become eligible to run international matches in and outside Kuwait -- an added value Kuwait's hockey. (end)

