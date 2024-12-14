Ukraine launches missiles at southern Russian town

(MENAFN) Ukraine launched missile strikes on the southern Russian port city of Taganrog early Wednesday morning, causing damage to an industrial site and destroying 15 cars in a parking lot. Acting Rostov Region Governor Yury Slyusar confirmed the attack, stating that no casualties had been reported. Local residents also reported hearing air raid sirens followed by at least ten explosions in the sky over the city.



Taganrog, located in Russia’s Rostov Region on the coast of the Sea of Azov, has been a frequent target of drone and missile strikes due to its proximity to Ukraine. The recent attack comes after the U.S. authorized Ukraine to use long-range missiles, including ATACMS, against targets in Russian-controlled areas. This policy shift had previously been restricted by the White House out of concern for escalating tensions with Moscow.



In response to the increase in long-range missile attacks, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that such strikes would significantly alter the dynamics of the conflict, potentially equating to direct NATO involvement in hostilities. On November 21, Russia retaliated against Ukraine’s growing use of Western-supplied weapons by deploying its Oreshnik ballistic missile to strike a weapons factory in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro. Putin has since described the Oreshnik missile as a powerful alternative to nuclear weapons.



