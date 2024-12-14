Kremlin voices remarks on Assad`s resignation

(MENAFN) Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has stated that former Syrian President Bashar Assad’s decision to step down was entirely his own, with no involvement from Moscow. Assad’s resignation came after jihadist and opposition forces, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), took control of Syria, including the capital, Damascus, over the weekend. Assad then traveled with his family to Moscow.



The Russian Foreign explained that Assad chose to resign after negotiations with opposition groups and instructed officials to facilitate a "peaceful transfer of power." Peskov confirmed that Russia granted Assad asylum on humanitarian grounds, with the approval of President Vladimir Putin.



When questioned by journalists, Peskov clarified that Russia did not influence Assad’s resignation, describing it as a personal decision. "Everything else is without comment," he added.



Earlier, senior Russian diplomat Mikhail Ulyanov remarked that granting Assad asylum reflected Russia’s commitment to its allies during challenging times, contrasting Russia’s approach with that of the US.



Opposition forces, led by HTS, launched a major offensive last month, quickly seizing key cities with little resistance from Assad's government forces. After capturing Damascus, HTS leader Abu Mohammed al-Jolani declared victory, while Mohammed al-Bashir, a former rebel leader, was tasked with forming a new transitional government.



