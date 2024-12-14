Russian Forces Shell Village In Kherson Region, Woman Injured
Date
12/14/2024 9:11:04 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces shelled the village of Novooleksandrivka in Kherson region with artillery. A 65-year-old woman was injured as a result of the explosions.
The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on facebook , as cited by Ukrinform.
“At noon, on December 14, the Russian army targeted the village of Novooleksandrivka in Beryslav district. A 65-year-old woman, who was outside at the time, suffered explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds to her thigh,” the post reads.
The woman was immediately hospitalized to receive medical treatment.
Read also: Russian troops shelled Bilozerka
in morning
Earlier reports also confirmed that the Russian forces attacked a village in Zaporizhzhia region with drones, leaving two civilians injured.
MENAFN14122024000193011044ID1108992838
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.