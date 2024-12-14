Russian Forces Shell Village In Kherson Region, Woman Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces shelled the village of Novooleksandrivka in Kherson region with artillery. A 65-year-old woman was as a result of the explosions.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on , as cited by Ukrinform.

“At noon, on December 14, the Russian targeted the village of Novooleksandrivka in Beryslav district. A 65-year-old woman, who was outside at the time, suffered explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds to her thigh,” the post reads.

The woman was immediately hospitalized to receive medical treatment.

Earlier reports also confirmed that the Russian forces attacked a village in Zaporizhzhia region with drones, leaving two civilians injured.