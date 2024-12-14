(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A key driver for the microprocessors is the growing need for high-performance processors in consumer and data centers

The SNS Insider report indicates that,“The Microprocessor Market Size was valued at USD 62.67 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 126.91 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 8.20% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Microprocessor Market Growth Driven by IoT, AI, and 4.0

The microprocessor market plays a crucial role in advancing modern technology across sectors such as consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial machinery. Its growth is largely driven by the rise of high-performance computing, AI, and IoT. Companies like NVIDIA and AMD are strengthening their positions, with acquisitions like NVIDIA's purchase of ARM Holdings and AMD's acquisition of Xilinx, aiming to enhance AI capabilities and high-performance computing.

The adoption of IoT devices, from smart homes to industrial automation, is a key market driver, with smart home technology alone valued at nearly USD 140 billion in 2023. Industrial IoT applications and Industry 4.0 are pushing for increased microprocessor use, particularly in optimizing manufacturing processes. Additionally, automotive technologies, including autonomous vehicles, rely heavily on advanced microprocessors for real-time data processing and navigation.

Microprocessor Market Growth and Trends: Architecture and Application Insights

By Architecture

The Reduced Instruction Set Computer segment held a dominant market share of over 42% in 2023, driven by its widespread adoption across various sectors. RISC microprocessors offer improved pipelining and efficiency, making them ideal for high-performance and low-power applications such as embedded systems and mobile devices.

The Complex Instruction Set Computer segment is the fastest-growing, with a robust CAGR of 10.24% during the forecast period. CISC microprocessors, known for their complex instruction sets, enable a wide range of operations to be executed in a single instruction, enhancing overall performance.

By Application

The industrial sector led the microprocessor application segment with a 35% market share in 2023, driven by the growing adoption of advanced processing applications such as conversational AI, cloud computing, and IoT. The MI300X accelerator, part of the MI300 series, is designed to enhance Microsoft Research's BigGANs at Revenge of the Common Warrior scale, posing a competitive challenge to NVIDIA in generative AI tasks and workloads.

The automotive sector is the fastest-growing segment, with a CAGR of 10.39% during the forecast period. Microprocessor usage in the automotive industry has surged, supporting Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), infotainment systems, and other driving and autonomous technologies.

Key Market Segments:

By Architecture



RISC

CISC

Hybrid Others

By Application



Computer

Mobile Devices and Tablets

Industrial

Consumer

Automotive Government

By Size



Less than 10nm

10nm - 22nm More than 28nm

By Bit Size



4, 8, 16 bits

32 bits 64 bits

By Core Count



Less than 4 Cores

8 Cores

16 Cores More than 32 Cores

Asia Pacific Dominates, North America Sees Fastest Growth in Microprocessor Market

Asia Pacific dominated the microprocessor market with a share exceeding 50% in 2023, driven by the widespread use of electronics such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets, particularly in emerging economies like China and India. Taiwan companies held over 62% of the market share, according to Interos Inc. The region's growth is further supported by the expanding adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT), significant IT investments from the Chinese government, and rising demand for cloud services.

North America, with a 20% market share, is the fastest-growing region. It benefits from the adoption of digital technologies, IoT, and autonomous vehicles, creating demand for high-performance microprocessors, particularly from major players like Intel and AMD, as well as companies like Tesla and Rivian.

Recent Development



OCTOBER 15, 2024, Intel and AMD have teamed up to launch the x86 Ecosystem Advisory Group, aiming to enhance the consistency of the x86 processor architecture. Announced at the Open Compute Project Global Summit, the group includes cloud providers, server makers, and Linux creators. The consortium seeks to align Intel and AMD's instruction sets, which currently differ in several key areas, including Intel's Advanced Matrix Extensions for faster AI processing. SEPTEMBER 18, 2024 STMicroelectronics has launched the STM32MP25x microprocessor family, featuring dual Cortex -A35 cores, a Cortex-M33 MCU, and a 1.35 TOPS Neural Processing Unit (NPU) to accelerate deep learning for industrial AI and vision applications. The MPUs also offer advanced connectivity options, robust security with SESIP Level-3 pre-certification, and are designed for Industry 4.0 applications requiring high-performance computing and AI capabilities.

