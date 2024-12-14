Over 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers, 3 deaths owing to Russia’s use of chemical substances

(MENAFN) Since the beginning of Russia's war on Ukraine, over 2,000 Ukrainian have been transferred into hospital owing to chemical poisoning resulted by materials used by Russian troops, with three deaths reported.



This was said through a report by Artem Vlasiuk, Chief of the Environmental Safety and Civil Protection Division within the Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Defense Command of the of Ukraine, as stated by Ukrinform.



"Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, over 2,000 military personnel with varying degrees of poisoning by unknown or identified chemical substances have been admitted to both military and civilian medical facilities across Ukraine. These include irritant agents like CS and CN, used in munitions for riot control," Vlasiuk announced.



He approved three deaths between these cases. "In three instances, medical professionals confirmed deaths due to acute poisoning by unknown chemical agents," Vlasiuk said.



For security purposes, Vlasiuk did not reveal the names or units of the dead troops.



