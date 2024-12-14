Kohat Peace Jirga Fails To Reach Consensus, Kurram Residents Remain Stranded Amid Severe Shortages

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Efforts to restore peace in the Kurram district faced another delay. The Grand Peace Jirga in Kohat failed to reach a conclusive decision despite agreement on most points. Negotiations will continue today in hopes of finalizing a resolution.

Meanwhile, the closure of the main Peshawar-Parachinar highway and other access routes has paralyzed life in the district. Markets remain shut, and the shortage of essential supplies such as food, fuel, medicines, and has exacerbated the difficulties faced by the population.

According to sources, significant progress was made during the jirga, with consensus achieved on various issues. However, no final decision could be reached, prompting another round of discussions.

Social activist Mir Afzal Khan highlighted the dire situation, stating that millions of residents, including students and patients, are trapped and struggling to cope with daily challenges.

Deputy Commissioner Javed Ullah Mehsud assured us that the provincial government has initiated measures to deliver food and medicines and address road closures. However, former federal minister and PPP leader Sajid Hussain Turi dismissed these claims, pointing to the worsening crisis in the region.

In a recent statement, Turi urged the provincial government to move beyond mere media statements and take immediate, tangible steps to ensure the supply of food, medicines, and other essentials to the area. He also called for the swift resumption of flights from Benazir Airport Parachinar to mitigate the hardships faced by the district's residents.