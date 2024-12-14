Mexican and Argentine Films Dominate 45th Havana Film Festival

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The 45th Havana Festival celebrated the best of Latin American cinema, with Mexican and Argentine films taking center stage. The event showcased the region's cinematic prowess and cultural diversity.



Mexico's "La cocina" emerged as a top winner, clinching the Best Fiction Feature award. The film, directed by Alonso Ruizpalacios, tells the story of an illegal immigrant in New York. It explores the harsh realities of pursuing the American dream.



"La cocina" also won awards for editing, sound, and cinematography. The film's success highlights Mexico's growing influence in international cinema. It reflects the country's ability to produce compelling narratives that resonate globally.



Argentina's "Jockey" matched Mexico's triumph with several accolades. Director Luis Ortega received the Best Director award for this psychological thriller. The film's leads, Nahuel Pérez and Úrsula Corberó, won Best Actor and Actress.



"Jockey" had already garnered attention at other prestigious festivals. It won the Horizons Prize at San Sebastian and competed for the Golden Lion in Venice. This success underscores Argentina's consistent cinematic excellence.







Bolivia made its mark with "El ladrón de perros" winning Best Screenplay. The film, written and directed by Vinko Tomicic, tells a poignant story of an orphaned shoeshine boy. It explores themes of loneliness and the search for family.



Brazil's "Apocalipsis en los Trópicos" by Petra Costa took home the Best Documentary award. In the short film category, Colombia's "Fieras" by Andrés Felipe Ángel emerged victorious. The Dominican Republic's "Olivia y las nubes" won Best Animated Film.



The festival screened 110 works from 42 countries across various categories . Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico had the strongest representation in the competition. This diversity showcases the vibrant state of Latin American cinema.

A highlight of the festival was the preview of Netflix's "One Hundred Years of Solitude" series. Based on Gabriel García Márquez's novel, it demonstrates the growing global interest in Latin American literature and culture.



The Havana Film Festival remains a cultural cornerstone in the region. It attracts around 300,000 spectators and 1,500 international participants annually. The event serves as a platform for Latin American filmmakers to showcase their talent.



Despite challenges, including energy crises and economic blockades, the festival persevered. It continues to celebrate the rich tapestry of Latin American storytelling. The event's success reflects the resilience and creativity of the region's film industry.



As the curtains close on this year's festival, it leaves behind a legacy of outstanding cinema. It reaffirms Latin America's position as a powerhouse of creative storytelling and artistic expression in the global film landscape.

