Umerov Discusses Training Of Strategic Reserve Brigades With Commissioner Kubilius

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a meeting in Kyiv, Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov and EU Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius outlined new areas of cooperation and discussed the training of strategic reserve brigades with the help of EU partners.

The Ukrainian defense minister said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“I had the honor of meeting with the EU Commissioner for Defense and Space, Andrius Kubilius. We discussed the security situation and the threats posed by the escalation of russian aggression,” Umerov wrote.

He stressed that Ukraine seeks cooperation with each partner to become even more effective in 2025.

“To achieve this, we have already begun analyzing the support Ukraine has received in previous years and identified new areas of work: utilizing revenues from frozen russian assets to support Ukraine; expanding the EUMAM training mission for the preparation of Ukrainian soldiers; investing in Ukraine's defense sector to strengthen domestic production,” he wrote.

Special attention was given to the preparation of strategic reserve brigades.“Negotiations are already underway with several European countries on equipping and training our units. We look forward to the EU's coordinating role in expediting these agreements.

Our goal is to provide our military with everything necessary to bring about a just peace,” Umerov stressed.

The Ukrainian defense minister thanked Andrius Kubilius for his consistent support of Ukraine.

“Without a strong Ukraine, stability and security on the European continent are impossible,” Umerov stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, on December 13, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and EU Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius discussed cooperation between the European and Ukrainian defense industries.

Photo: Rustem Umerov, Facebook