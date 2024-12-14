CIK Raids Multiple Locations In South Kashmir's Anantnag, Kulgam
Date
12/14/2024 12:14:49 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) wing of the J&K Police on Saturday conducted raids in District Jail Mattan in Anantnag and two villages in Kulgam district of South Kashmir.
A top official said the CIK has been conducting raids at multiple locations in Kashmir.
“CIK teams reached District Jail Mattan in Anantnag, expected to conduct searches in different blocks/barracks of District Jail. This search operation is said to be part of an ongoing investigation into a terror related case wherein during investigations, technical signatures found inside the District Jail premises,” he said, as per news agency KNO.
The CIK teams have also reached in village Sonigam and Chawalgam areas of District Kulgam, the top official said.
The raids have been planned and conducted on the basis of Search warrant obtained from the competent court, he added.
