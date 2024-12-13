Allu Arjun Walks Out Of Hyderabad Jail After Overnight Stay: Watch Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Allu Arjun has walked out of the Chanchalguda Central Jail in Hyderabad where he spent the night after his arrest in connection with the stampede at Pushpa 2 premiere, which left one dead and another injured. The showed Allu Arjun leaving the jail in the same clothes he wore upon his arrival, seated in the front seat of his car.

Allu Arjun was taken to Chanchalguda Central Jail after a court sent him to a 14-day remand. Later, he was granted interim bail by Telangana High Court on a personal of ₹50,000.

ALLU ARJUN RELEASED FROM JAIL: WATCH VIDEO

Before his release, Allu Arjun's father-in-law Kancharla Chandrasekhar Reddy arrived at Chanchalguda Central Jail in Hyderabad to receive the actor.

Allu Arjun had to spend a night in jail after delay in the jail authorities receiving the actor's bail order.

The Telangana High Court granted interim bail to Allu Arjun hours after he was arrested and remanded to 14-day judicial custody by a lower court – all in less than five hours – in connection with the death of a woman at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on December 4. Advocate Karam Komireddy, representing the Sandhya Theatre management, confirmed the interim bail order.

PUSHPA 2 STAMPEDE DEATH CASE

On December 4, Allu Arjun and the 'Pushpa 2' team visited Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad for a screening. Large crowds had gathered to catch a glimpse of the star, resulting in a stampede-like situation. Caught in the sea of Allu Arjun's supporters, a 35-year-old woman died , and her eight-year-old son was hospitalised for sustaining grave injuries. The boy is reportedly in coma.

While Allu Arjun's arrest triggered a political slugfest, Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said at an event that“law is same for everyone.”

“Nobody is talking about the woman who died or about her son who is in coma. He won't have mother when he wakes up from coma,” Revanth Reddy said.