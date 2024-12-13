43 Terrorists Killed In Military Operations In Pakistan

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (NNN-APP) – The Pakistani military said last night that, 43 terrorists have been killed, in separate military operations in different parts of the country.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the wing of the Pakistani military, said that, the terrorists were killed by security forces in the north-west Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and south-west Balochistan province.

Since Dec 9, a total of 18 terrorists have been killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 25 terrorists eliminated in Balochistan, it said.– NNN-APP