43 Terrorists Killed In Military Operations In Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (NNN-APP) – The Pakistani military said last night that, 43 terrorists have been killed, in separate military operations in different parts of the country.
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistani military, said that, the terrorists were killed by security forces in the north-west Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and south-west Balochistan province.
Since Dec 9, a total of 18 terrorists have been killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 25 terrorists eliminated in Balochistan, it said.– NNN-APP
