Security Operations Kill 43 Militants In Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Dec 13 (KUNA) - At least 43 "terrorists" were killed during extensive security operations in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and southwestern Balochistan provinces bordering Afghanistan since Monday, said military on Friday.

According to a press release issued by Pakistan military's wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Lakki Marwat District of KPK province.

The effectively engaged the militants' location and resultantly six were killed, said ISPR. The military confirmed that 18 militants have been killed in KPK since Monday.

Moreover, the security forces, after an intense fire exchange on Friday, successfully neutralized 10 terrorists in two separate IBOs conducted in Musa Khel and Panjgur Districts of Balochistan.

It confirmed that 25 "terrorists" have been killed in Balochistan since Monday. The operations caused a major setback to "Fitna-Al- Khwarij" and other terrorist groups operating in Balochistan."

These operations will continue till peace in the area is restored and militants are eliminated, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country, said ISPR. (end)

sbk









MENAFN13122024000071011013ID1108991779