Clouddefense.AI CEO Anshu Shares Strategies For Securing Businesses In Complex Cloud Environments

- Abhi Arora, CPO at CloudDefensePALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CloudDefense continues to lead the conversation on cloud security with valuable insights from its CEO, Anshu Bansal, who was recently featured in Forbes. In his latest article, "Strategies for Securing Your Business in a Complex Cloud Environment," Anshu discusses the growing trend of multi-cloud setups, which offer businesses greater flexibility and resilience. However, he also warns of the security challenges that often go unnoticed in these complex environments.The article delves into the shift from traditional cloud models to multi-cloud architectures, where companies take advantage of diverse providers to meet their unique needs. While multi-cloud offers numerous benefits, Anshu explains that it also brings a host of security risks. With every new cloud provider, businesses inadvertently increase their attack surface, complicating their ability to maintain consistent security policies and monitor potential vulnerabilities. Anshu highlights how fragmented security controls and gaps in visibility can leave organizations exposed to cyber threats.In addition to identifying these risks, Anshu offers practical strategies for securing multicloud environments. He stresses the importance of unified security policies that can adapt across various platforms and the need for robust monitoring tools that provide a comprehensive overview of all cloud activity. Regular audits and the principle of least privilege are also crucial for minimizing vulnerabilities and ensuring compliance across different cloud providers.Anshu cautions that while multi-cloud solutions present significant advantages, the lack of a complete security strategy can lead to disastrous consequences. The cost of ignoring these risks-whether through data breaches or damaged reputations-can be devastating. To stay ahead, businesses must prioritize security and build defenses that not only address today's threats but also ensure long-term resilience in the industry.For the full Forbes article, click here .About CloudDefense:CloudDefense, headquartered in Palo Alto, is a complete Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that secures the entire cloud infrastructure and applications. Considering the evolving threat landscape, they blend expertise and technology seamlessly, positioning themselves as the go-to solution for remediating security risks from code to cloud.Experience the ultimate protection with their comprehensive suite that covers every facet of your cloud security needs, from code to cloud to cloud reconnaissance. Their catered-for cloud offering includes SAST, DAST, SCA, IaC Analysis, Advanced API Security, Container Security, CSPM, CWPP, and CIEM to the exclusive Hacker's ViewTM technology – CloudDefense ensures airtight security at every level.Going above and beyond, their innovative solution actively tackles zero-day threats and effectively reduces vulnerability noise by strategically applying various modern techniques. This unique approach delivers up to five times more value than other security tools, establishing them as comprehensive and proactive digital defense pioneers.If you want to learn more about CloudDefense and explore one of the best CNAPPs in the industry, please book a free demo with us or connect with us here ...

