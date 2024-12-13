FMC Downward On Quarterly Dividend

(MENAFN- Baystreet) FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) shares were cheaper Friday on word its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of 58 cents per share, payable on January 16, 2025, to of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2024.

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company dedicated to helping growers produce food, feed, fiber and for an expanding world population while adapting to a changing environment. FMC's innovative crop protection solutions – including biologicals, crop nutrition, digital and precision – enable growers and crop advisers to address their toughest challenges economically while protecting the environment.

“With approximately 5,800 employees at more than 100 sites worldwide,” the company concludes its news release,“FMC is committed to discovering new herbicide, insecticide and fungicide active ingredients, product formulations and pioneering technologies that are consistently better for the planet.”

FMC shares wilted $1.04, or 1.9%, first thing Friday to $53.46.

