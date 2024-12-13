Ukrainian Military Responds To Reports Of Possible Troop Encirclement Near Uspenivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Khortytsia Group of Forces has responded to reports circulating in the and on social networks about the possible operational encirclement of Ukrainian near Uspenivka in the Donetsk region.

The group announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Currently, Ukrainian units conducting defensive operations in this sector of the front are valiantly repelling Russian assaults on the outskirts of Uspenivka, Hannivka, Trudove, and Romanivka. Necessary measures are being taken to prevent the capture or encirclement of these positions by the enemy," the post said.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are actively strengthening defensive actions across this and other sections of the front, the statement said.

Verified and balanced information about combat operations and the operational situation on each sector of the front is constantly provided through official information channels of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, military correspondents, etc. Any emotional interpretation or dissemination of such information, which could inadvertently aid the enemy in escalating the situation on a specific sector of the front, constitutes actions that benefit the enemy," the group said.