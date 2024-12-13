Ukrainian Military Responds To Reports Of Possible Troop Encirclement Near Uspenivka
Date
12/13/2024 3:12:07 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Khortytsia Group of Forces has responded to reports circulating in the media and on social networks about the possible operational encirclement of Ukrainian troops near Uspenivka in the Donetsk region.
The group announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"Currently, Ukrainian armed forces units conducting defensive operations in this sector of the front are valiantly repelling Russian assaults on the outskirts of Uspenivka, Hannivka, Trudove, and Romanivka. Necessary measures are being taken to prevent the capture or encirclement of these positions by the enemy," the post said.
Read also:
War update: 210 combat clashes on front lines in past day, most in Kurakhove sector
The Ukrainian Armed Forces are actively strengthening defensive actions across this and other sections of the front, the statement said.
"Verified and balanced information regarding combat operations and the operational situation on all front-line sectors is consistently shared through official Ukrainian Armed Forces channels, military correspondents, etc. Emotional interpretations or dissemination of unverified information that could inadvertently aid the enemy in escalating the situation are counterproductive and detrimental to our defensive efforts
Verified and balanced information about combat operations and the operational situation on each sector of the front is constantly provided through official information channels of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, military correspondents, etc. Any emotional interpretation or dissemination of such information, which could inadvertently aid the enemy in escalating the situation on a specific sector of the front, constitutes actions that benefit the enemy," the group said.
MENAFN13122024000193011044ID1108991448
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.