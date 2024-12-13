Two Injured As Russian Drone Hits Car In Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A car was set on fire in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson on Friday morning after a Russian drone attack, leaving two people with severe burns.

Kherson Regional Governor Roman Mrochko announced the incident on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"At around 07:30, in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, the enemy attacked a car with a drone. A 35-year-old employee of a utility company and a 50-year-old woman suffered severe burns. The car was completely destroyed by the fire," Mrochko said.

He confirmed that the victims were hospitalized and reported to be in stable condition.

Photo credit: Kherson Regional Military Administration