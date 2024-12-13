AFU Report No Problems With Fortifications Across All Fronts

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Deputy Chief of Engineering of the of Ukraine, Volodymyr Husar, assured that there are currently no problems with fortification on any front.

Husar made this statement during a briefing on Friday, December

13, as reported by Ukrinform.

"Concerns were raised earlier, but currently, there are no issues with fortification structures on any front. Today, all necessary materials are being supplied to military units and formations located on the front lines. is also ongoing along other defense lines, including projects funded and directed by regional military administrations," Husar said.

He emphasized that "all fortifications are being constructed according to a comprehensive plan."

in's

"No one dictates to a commander where to build. Commanders are given directions and designated defense lines. Decisions on the construction of fortifications are made on-site by commanders. Plans for specific strongholds are developed, approved, and then construction proceeds in accordance with these plans," Husar explained.

As previously reported, the Ukrainian government allocated 40 billion UAH this year for the construction of fortifications along the third line of defense.