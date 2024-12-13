Chase Doors Introduces The Coldguard GEN II Sliding Door

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) CINCINNATI, Ohio, Dec. 13, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Chase Doors, a trusted name within the Senneca family of brands, is excited to unveil the ColdGuard GEN II Sliding Door, a groundbreaking solution for cold storage environments. As the newest addition to the Chase product lineup, the GEN II Slider redefines quality, durability, & customization for cooler & freezer applications, offering long-term performance tailored to diverse customer needs.
Image caption: Chase Doors ColdGuard GEN II Sliding Door.
Engineered for speed & efficiency, GEN II leads the industry with panel speeds that are up to 40% faster than current sliding doors in the market, ensuring reduced energy loss & enhanced operational performance. Featuring a sleek pre-assembled track system that includes a hood, user-friendly backlit display control box & access to install videos, GEN II makes install fast & painless. With lead times 43% shorter than the industry average, GEN II ensures that both manual & electric doors are delivered faster, empowering businesses to save time & reduce costs.
The GEN II redefines ease of use & maintenance while maintaining exceptional durability. Its innovative grease-free belt drive system, unlike traditional chains, ensures hygienic, low-maintenance operation without the need for monthly re-greasing, even in washdown environments. By eliminating grease, it prevents contaminants from entering spaces where cleanliness is critical. Proven to handle over 650,000 cycles on a 1,400 lbs. door without signs of wear, the GEN II belt delivers unmatched durability with minimal upkeep.
“ColdGuard Gen II sliders are the next generation of products, addressing customer feedback & efforts to streamline installation & improve performance,” said Glen Oltmanns, VP of OEM Account Sales, highlighting the thoughtful innovations behind the GEN II.
Unlike traditional roller guides that pose tripping hazards & are prone to forklift damage - potentially rendering the door inoperable - the GEN II guide is strategically positioned under the door to safeguards personnel & the guides themselves, ensuring continuous operation. Additionally, if there was a power outage, the GEN II uniquely has an intuitive manual override allowing users to move the door manually without pulling a chain release. In the event of error, the GEN II control box provides live fault diagnostics & we've created short troubleshooting videos to help resolve any issues to minimize downtime.
To learn more about the ColdGuard GEN II Sliding Door, visit Chase Doors ( ).
Chase is part of the Senneca family of brands, known for manufacturing specialty doors & enclosures for commercial & industrial applications. Senneca's portfolio represents some of the most trusted names in the industry. Learn more about their innovative solutions at Senneca ( ).
