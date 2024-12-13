Harry Kazakian Selected As Top Private Investigator Of The Year By IAOTP

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Harry Kazakian honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Harry Kazakian, Private Investigator/Independent Adjuster at USA Express Legal, Investigative & Claims Management Services, was recently selected as Top Private Investigator of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements./award-galaWith close to four decades of experience in the industry, Mr. Kazakian certainly proven himself as an expert in his field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Mr. Kazakian is the founder & Chief Executive Officer of USA Express Legal Support, Claims Management & Investigative Services, Inc. He oversees the day-to-day operations of the company. Mr. Kazakian has been in the Legal Support, Claims Management & Investigative arena for the last 27 years providing a variety of investigations and Claims Management to corporations' insurances' Special Investigations units and Law Offices. He has mediated over 4000 cases and has testified with regards to the investigations he has provided. He is a licensed private investigator, he was a former Claims Adjuster with The Automobile Club of Southern California for over 21 years & a Licensed Independent Adjuster by California Department of Insurance, and former Paramedic for over 10 years. He is an active member of the California Association of Licensed Investigators along with many others.Prior to his career, Mr. Kazakian served as an emergency medical technician as a first responder in Los Angeles between 1982 and 1997 and a high-exposure claims adjuster at the Automobile Club of Southern California between 1988 and 2009. With a rich background in Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Mr. Kazakian is well-versed in emergency response services and cites his tenure as an EMT as one of the highlights of his professional career. Mr. Kazakian earned numerous professional certifications, including a private investigator's certificate from The School of Private Investigations in Atlanta, which he earned in 2001. In 1983, he was certified in phlebotomy by the California Association of Paramedical Schools, and in 1982 he was certified as an emergency medical technician by the Associated Technical College. Through the California Association of Licensed Investigators, Mr. Kazakian is a certified criminal defense investigator.Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Kazakian has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. In 2024, was selected by Marquis Who's Who for a prominent feature in the Los Angeles, California, regional edition of Forbes. In addition, he was selected for Who's Who of Top Executives. This year, he will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala next December in Las Vegas at the Bellagio Hotel for his selection as Top Private Investigator of the Year.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Mr. Kazakian for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Mr. Kazakian attributes his success to his persistence and mentors he had along the way. When not working, he enjoys spending time with his family and traveling. In the future, he hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit:

Stephanie Cirami

IAOTP

+1 2126344427

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.