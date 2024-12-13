Arden Nights 2024: How Music And Evertreen's Tree-Planting Initiative Transformed Nepal's Ecosystems

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Evertreen, the that makes it easy to real trees online, is thrilled to look back on the success of its partnership with Arden Records during Arden Nights 2024. This event marked the third anniversary of Arden Records, bringing people together to celebrate and take meaningful action for the environment.

Arden Nights 2024 wasn't just about great music-it was about making a difference. By combining Arden Records' passion for fostering creativity and community with Evertreen's mission to restore ecosystems, the event created a unique space where art and environmental sustainability came together.

A Raffle That Made a Real Difference

As part of the event, a special raffle was held to raise funds for tree-planting initiatives. Thanks to the generosity of attendees, the proceeds supported Evertreen's reforestation projects. Together, we planted hundreds of trees in Nepal, a region deeply impacted by deforestation and climate change. These trees are helping to restore ecosystems, improve biodiversity, and create a more sustainable future.

Creativity and a Shared Commitment

Arden Nights 2024 highlighted the powerful connection between culture and environmental action. Guests enjoyed incredible lo-fi music while also engaging in activities focused on sustainability, learning about the importance of reforestation, and contributing to global climate action.

“Partnering with Arden Records for this event was such an inspiring experience,” said Dan Ciufo, CEO and Co-founder of Evertreen.“Arden Records has created a space where artists thrive, and their commitment to building natural, creative environments aligns perfectly with what we do. Arden Nights 2024 was a perfect blend of music, creativity, and a shared mission to make a positive impact on the planet.”

About Arden Records

“In the inception of Arden Records, it has always been our mission to continue giving back to the environment through our creative music projects. In this case, our initiative to plant more trees in Nepal is not only paying homage to the planet, but also to our Co-founder, Sagun, and his home country,” says Jordan, Co-founder of Arden Records.

About Evertreen

Evertreen makes it simple to plant trees from anywhere in the world and track their growth via satellite. By partnering with local farmers, Evertreen ensures that each tree planted creates real, lasting benefits for ecosystems and communities. It's about making environmental action accessible and impactful for everyone.

Let's Keep the Momentum Going

