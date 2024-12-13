Novo Strengthens Portfolio With Two High-Grade Gold Projects In NSW, Australia

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HIGHLIGHTS

Novo has strengthened its high-quality, Australian based exploration portfolio by executing binding term sheets relating to TechGen Metals Limited's (ASX: TG1) (TechGen) John Bull Project in the New England Orogen of NSW, and Manhattan Corporation Limited's (ASX: MHC) (Manhattan) Tibooburra Project in the Albert Goldfields in northwestern NSW.

Both projects demonstrate prospectivity for significant discovery and resource definition and align with Novo's strategy of identifying and exploring projects with > 1 Moz Au potential. These high-grade gold projects compliment the recent announced landholding consolidation that forms the Toolunga Project in the Onslow District in Western Australia TechGen – John Bull Gold Project



The John Bull Gold Project (John Bull) is an advanced exploration opportunity, located in the emerging New England district NSW.

The agreement with TechGen grants Novo an option to acquire an 80% interest in the Micks Bull tenement and a 70% interest in the John Bull tenement.

A costean by Kennecott Australia in 1983 intersected 160 m @ 1.2 g/t Au , including 5 m @ 18.0 g/t Au and 5 m @ 7.1 g/t Au 1.

Soil sampling completed by TechGen highlighted an exceptionally high-order gold anomaly over 900 m long and 250 m wide at > 100 ppb Au with seven samples reporting > 4.5 g/t Au 2.

Drilling completed by TechGen includes 17 RC holes for 2,249.5 m (2022 and 2023) with an effective test to ~120 m vertical depth.

Peak results from four approximately 100 m spaced sections of shallow RC drilling by TechGen over 320 m strike include:



94 m @ 0.95 g/t Au from 4 m including 66 m @ 1.14 g/t Au, and 17 m @ 1.08 g/t Au from 109 m (JBRC0006)3

68 m @ 1.00 g/t Au from surface, including 23 m @ 2.02 g/t Au (JBRC0001)4

All sections remain open at depth and the system remains open along strike.

An Induced Polarisation (IP) geophysical survey over part of the target produced anomalies over known mineralisation5 and an additional four IP chargeability targets remain to be tested .

Multiple targets identified for drill testing, including directly down dip and along strike of significant intercepts, co-incident or separate Au soil anomalies and IP anomalies, and under historic workings. Novo is planning > 2,000 m drilling for H1 2025, following the completion of detailed mapping and infill and extensional geochemical sampling. Manhattan – Tibooburra



The Tibooburra Gold Project is an advanced exploration opportunity, located in northwestern NSW and covering the historical Albert Goldfield.

The agreement with Manhattan grants Novo an option to acquire a 70% interest in the tenements comprising the Tibooburra Project.

The Tibooburra Gold Project includes six granted exploration licences over 630 sq km, including more than 200 historic workings and 34 km of mineralised trends on multiple lines of workings, with two advanced drill-ready target areas (New Bendigo and Clone) already defined.

New Bendigo – shows extensive historical workings over 2 km strike.



Several drill programs by Manhattan tested over 530 m strike and intersected multiple high-order intercepts. Extremely high-grade gold has been observed hosted in laminated quartz veins in historical diamond drilling.



Peak drill results include6:





30 m at 4.03 g/t Au from 11 m, including 5 m at 20.86 g/t Au (NB0033)





16 m at 13.89 g/t Au from 1 m, including 3 m at 69.20 g/t Au (NB0083)





8 m at 40.5 g/t Au from 70 m, including 3 m at 105.34 g/t Au (NB0089)





7 m at 13.10 g/t Au from 97 m, including 5 m at 18.01 g/t Au (NB0113)

13 m at 6.16 g/t Au from 50 m, including 3 m at 25.48 g/t Au (NB0122)

Clone - extensive historical workings over ~450 m strike and 20 to 40 m in depth.



Drilling by Manhattan in 2023 highlighted potential for shallow dipping high-grade gold mineralisation. Excellent drill results were returned from 11 holes over 250 m strike to a maximum depth below surface of 75m, including7:





7 m at 7.23 g/t Au from 81 m, including 3 m at 16.1 g/t Au (CL0007)





9 m at 6.03 g/t Au from 16 m (CL0010)





6 m at 4.22 g/t Au from 66 m, including 2 m at 11.65 g/t Au (CL0004)



31 m at 1.29 g/t Au from 60 m, including 3 m at 6.52 g/t Au (CL0002)

Shallow cover is present in the southern part of the field, with ~10 km of mineralised trend unexplored north and south of the immediate Clone area. Novo is planning to conduct detailed structural work, broad scale geological and regolith mapping, surface soil and rock chip geochemical sampling in the main target areas prior to a 2,000 m RC drill program in H1 2025. Commenting on the acquisitions, Mike Spreadborough, Executive Co-Chairman and Acting Chief Executive Officer, said:“Novo is pleased to complete option agreements on the John Bull Gold Project with TechGen Metals and the Tibooburra Gold Project with Manhattan Corporation. Both Projects are drill-ready, high-grade gold opportunities, located in excellent mining jurisdictions and most importantly, meet the specific project criteria required by our standout geological team to identify standalone gold projects with > 1 Moz development potential. “High-grade gold projects are rare, and both the John Bull and Tibooburra Gold Projects have reported previous high-grade results. We are looking forward to getting on the ground early in 2025 and commencing both exploration programs. Importantly, the John Bull and Tibooburra Gold Projects compliment Novo's existing high-quality Pilbara, Western Australia and Victoria exploration portfolio and following the recent sale of our partial investment on San Cristobal Mining for A$11.5 million, we are well-funded to continue our strong exploration push in 2025.”

A PDF of this release including all associated figures is available at: VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. ( Novo or the Company ) (ASX: NVO) (TSX: NVO) (OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into binding term sheets for two option agreements, one with TechGen Metals Limited (ASX: TG1) (TechGen) at their John Bull Gold Project (John Bull) and a second with Manhattan Corporation Limited (ASX: MHC) (Manhattan) at their Tibooburra Gold Project (Tibooburra) with both projects located in New South Wales (NSW), Australia. These projects support Novo's strategy of identifying ' drill ready' exploration targets with a demonstrated pathway with potential to be a standalone project with > 1 Moz development potential. Both Projects also satisfy Novo's key sustainability criteria for potential future development. In addition to Novo's current Pilbara exploration portfolio and recently announced Onslow District landholding consolidation to form the Toolunga Project in Western Australia (WA), the John Bull and Tibooburra Gold Projects will strengthen Novo's exploration portfolio and provide targeted exploration drill programs throughout 2025. ABOUT NOVO Novo is an Australian based gold explorer listed on the ASX and the TSX focused on discovering standalone gold projects with > 1 Moz development potential. Novo is an innovative gold explorer with a significant land package covering approximately 5,500 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, along with the 22 square kilometre Belltopper project in the Bendigo Tectonic Zone of Victoria, Australia. Novo's key project area in the Pilbara is the Egina Gold Camp, where De Grey Mining is farming-in to form a JV at the Becher Project and surrounding tenements through exploration expenditure of A$25 million within 4 years for a 50% interest. The Becher Project has similar geological characteristics as De Grey's 12.7 Moz Hemi Project*. Novo is also advancing gold exploration south of Becher in the Egina Gold Camp, part of the Croydon JV (Novo 70%: Creasy Group 30%). Novo continues to undertake early-stage exploration elsewhere across its Pilbara tenement portfolio. Novo has also formed a lithium joint venture with SQM in the Pilbara which provides shareholder exposure to battery metals.

*Refer to De Grey ASX Announcement, Hemi Gold Project Resource Update, dated 21 November 2023 No assurance can be given that a similar (or any) commercially viable mineral deposit will be determined at Novo's Becher Project and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the original market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.

JOHN BULL GOLD PROJECT

Location and Tenure

John Bull is located in the New England Orogen of NSW. The tenure consists of two tenements and covers some 32 sq km ( Figure 2 , Table 1).

Table 1 John Bull Gold Project tenement details

Tenement Number Grant Date Expiry Date Number of Blocks Area sq km Holder EL 8389 03/09/2015 03/09/2028 1 3 TechGen NSW Pty Ltd EL 9121 01/04/2021 01/04/2027 11 29 TechGen NSW Pty Ltd

Geology and Mineralisation

Mineralisation at John Bull is interpreted to be part of a reduced IRG system. It is characterised by abundant sheeted and stockwork veins with associated sulphides and is hosted within Carboniferous sediments and felsic intrusions ( Figure 3 ). The mineralisation lies within the thermal aureole of a large northeast-trending Triassic I-type granite, which is of the same age as the Timbarra Gold Mine.

Gold mineralisation in the form of sheeted, low-sulphide quartz veins trend NNE and ENE and dip 40 to 60 degrees to the ESE in a 250 m wide corridor, crosscutting bedding. Mineralisation includes native gold in a low sulphide system with pyrrhotite and arsenopyrite and minor magnetite.

Previous Exploration

Historic

Gold discovered in 1872 was worked from at least three shafts up to 20 m deep8. Subsequent and extensive hydraulic sluicing of elluvial material of three areas was conducted. The main area of sluicing has exposed numerous sheeted quartz veins in the south of the project area and was the target of drilling conducted by TechGen in 2022 / 2023.

Kennecott / Southern Goldfields Trenching and Sampling

Between 1983 and 1985, Kennecott / Southern Goldfields completed a 220 m long costean dug by a backhoe, which has since been infilled and rehabilitated. The trench was excavated perpendicular to veins and cut through the main exposed vein arrays in Sluice Area 1 resulting in an intersection of 160 m @ 1.2 g/t Au ( Figure 4 ) from 5 m composite samples (no top cut applied), and including higher grades such as 5 m @ 18.0 g/t Au and 5 m @ 7.1 g/t Au 9. Assaying included screen fire assay on twelve samples, which show the presence of coarse gold. The project may significantly benefit from alternate modern assay techniques such as 500 g or multipot Chrysos PhotonAssayTM analysis to better quantify this coarse gold component.

Sample results may not be representative of mineralisation in the district. No assurance can be given that Novo will achieve similar results as part of its exploration activities.

TechGen Geochemical Sampling

More recently, TechGen defined a significant, high-order surface geochemical gold anomaly over 900 m strike and 250 m width at > 100 ppb Au ( Figure 4 ), with seven soil samples > 4.5 g/t Au and a peak assay of 10.0 g/t Au10. The soil anomaly remains open along strike to the north. A second smaller anomaly occurs in the south, with the entire system thus far defined over 1.3 km strike. TechGen completed 743 samples at 50 m x 50 m and locally down to 25 m x 25 m resulting in assays with 47 samples > 1 g/t Au . Refer to Appendix 2 for all results > 100 ppb Au soil samples.

The Micks Bull tenement, immediately west of John Bull has limited stream sediment sampling and requires immediate follow-up and first pass exploration.

Geophysics

Induced Polarisation electrical geophysics (IP) was conducted on 3 lines over the southern part of the target, delineating significant chargability anomalies over known mineralisation11, as well as four chargability anomalies that are not yet drill tested ( Figure 5 ).

Drilling

Seventeen RC drill holes for 2,249.5 m were completed in 2 phases by TechGen in 2022 and 2023, with the deepest hole being 146.5 m (effectively tested to 120 m below surface). Drilling tested only 320 m strike with mineralisation open on all sections and to the north and south. Best results are:



94 m @ 0.95 g/t Au from 4 m, including 66 m @ 1.14 g/t Au and 17 m @ 1.08 g/t Au (JBRC0006)12

68 m @ 1.0 g/t Au from surface, including 23 m @ 2.02 g/t Au (JBRC0001) also including higher grade zones of 7 m @ 3.10 g/t Au from 55 m and 4 m @ 4.58 g/t Au from 39m13 22 m @ 1.07 g/t Au from 60 m (JBRC00016)14

Full results for significant intercepts previously released are presented in Appendix 1.

ESG Criteria

Novo has an ongoing commitment to operating in a safe, responsible and environmentally sustainable manner. Novo carries out exploration activities mindful that it has a responsibility to manage the land on which it operates to ensure it minimises its impacts. Novo develops and implements Environmental Management Plans specific to the regions in which it operates.

Novo is committed to developing strong relationships with all its stakeholders. This is achieved through open and honest communications.

Heritage and Native Title

The TechGen tenements fall within the Grafton-Ngerrie Local Aboriginal Council. There are no Native Title Determinations or active Claims over the tenements. This area will be monitored for the lodgment of a new claim. If a claim is lodged, consultation will occur with the new representative body/traditional owners to ensure informed consent for exploration in the area.

Forward Programs

Novo intends to conduct the following exploration activities John Bull in H1 2025:



Detailed 1:500 scale to 1:2,000 scale mapping, focussing on lithological and structural controls on mineralisation at John Bull.

Extend the soil sample grids to the north and south of current coverage, and infill to 25 m x 25 m spaced soil sampling where current coverage is 50 m x 50 m.

pXRF multielement analysis of soil samples in addition to laboratory assayed gold.

Complete multi-element assaying of remaining drilling residue where this was not previously conducted.

> 2,000 m of drilling, including > 500 m of diamond drilling in H1 2025. Drilling will be aimed at testing down dip and along strike of current open intercepts, testing targets north and south of current drilling and testing structural – lithological intersections once defined by new detailed mapping. Work to be conducted on the western Micks Bull tenement includes additional stream sediment sampling to achieve full coverage, ridge and spur rock chip sampling, gridded soil sampling, and mapping.

Material John Bull Option Terms

The key terms of the binding term sheets with TechGen Metals Limited, TechGen NSW Pty Ltd ( TechGen NSW ) and Andrew Sloot ( Sloot ) regarding the John Bull project are set out below:



On signing of the definitive agreement, Novo will reimburse TechGen NSW A$300,000 worth of Novo shares at market value for expenditure incurred to date, which shares will be subject to a four-month hold period pursuant to Canadian securities laws.

Novo is required to complete 1,500 m of drilling in the first earn in period of 12 months.

Following that initial period, if Novo chooses to continue, it will pay TechGen NSW, A$200,000 worth of Novo shares at market value for a second farm in period of 12 months, which shares will be subject to a four-month hold period pursuant to Canadian securities laws.

Novo is required to complete an additional 1,500 m of drilling in the second earn in period of 12 months.

At completion of the second farm-in period, Novo has the option to terminate the agreement or exercise the option and form an 80/20 unincorporated joint venture with TechGen NSW on EL9121, (Micks Bull) in which TechGen is free carried until a decision is made to commence commercial mining operations. If the option is exercised, Novo will obtain an 80% interest in the tenements. Also, at completion of the second farm-in period, Novo has the option to form a 70/20/10 unincorporated joint venture with TechGen NSW and Sloot on EL8389 (John Bull) in which both TechGen NSW and Sloot are free carried until a decision is made to commence commercial mining operations. If this option is exercised, Novo will obtain a 70% interest in the tenement. TechGen NSW signed a binding term sheet with Black Dragon Energy (AUS) Pty Ltd (a wholly owned subsidiary of Zenith Minerals Limited) on 16 May 2022, through which TechGen acquired legal and beneficial interest in the tenements comprising the John Bull Gold Project.

TIBOOBURRA GOLD PROJECT

Location and Tenure

Tibooburra is located in the northwest of NSW, Australia approximately 280 km north of the Broken Hill Pb-Zn-Ag mine and includes six granted exploration licences over ~ 630 sq km ( Figure 7 ).

The tenure consists of five tenements within and along strike of the Albert Goldfields and one tenement (EL 9094) situated further west, covering a large magnetic high with co-incident gravity low ( Table 2 ). Tenure is held by Awati Resources Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Manhattan.

Table 2 Tibooburra Gold Project tenement details

Tenement Number Grant Date Expiry Date Number of Blocks Area sq km Holder EL 7437 23/12/2009 23/12/2026 11 33 Awati Resources Pty Ltd EL 8688 02/02/2018 02/02/2027 37 110 Awati Resources Pty Ltd EL 8691 02/02/2018 02/02/2027 46 137 Awati Resources Pty Ltd EL 9092 15/03/2021 15/03/2027 40 119 Awati Resources Pty Ltd EL 9094 16/03/2021 16/03/2027 53 158 Awati Resources Pty Ltd EL 9202 28/06/2021 28/06/2027 25 74 Awati Resources Pty Ltd

Geology and Mineralisation

Tibooburra covers ~55 km of strike along the Tibooburra and Koonenberry Greenstone Belts in northwestern NSW. The Albert Goldfields is an historical field located in the north of the project area, discovered in 1881 and mined in earnest until 1901 with a recorded production of approximately 55,000 oz Au at mining grades of +20 g/t Au2.

The Albert Goldfields lies on a unique district-scale jog at the boundary of the Thomson and Delamarian orogens, with stratigraphy wrapping around the Tibooburra granite intrusive complex to the northeast ( Figure 8 ). Mineralisation is described as narrow high-grade (to super high-grade) quartz veins hosted in the folded and faulted Cambrian sedimentary host rocks, and broadly falls under the classification of turbidite-hosted/slate-belt gold.

The Project area itself displays more than 200 historic workings and over 34 km of mineralised trend on multiple lines of workings ( Figure 9 ). Several immediate targets have been delineated by previous workers including New Bendigo, Clone, Pioneer, Elizabeth Reef and Good Friday. However, outside the New Bendigo prospect little systematic modern exploration has been conducted. The area is significantly under-explored, and satellite imagery and interpretation ( Figure 9 ) shows abundant cover including:



North and south of New Bendigo;

South of Clone, the trend is essentially under cover for >10 km; and Regionally, south of the kink there is 60 km strike with no outcrop.

Two advanced drill ready target areas are defined at New Bendigo and Clone (and the associated Clone Trend).

Previous Exploration

Overview

Manhattan entered into an agreement to acquire the Tibooburra Project from Awati Resources Limited in late 201916. Since then, Manhattan has drilled several aircore (AC) traverses, and targeted RC and diamond drilling, with particular focus around the New Bendigo Target. A short RC drill program was completed in 2023 at Clone. Manhattan's exploration programs were disrupted in 2020 due COVID and border closures, delaying many programs.

Prior to Manhattan, work across the licence area included soil, stream and rock chip sampling programs, broad RAB and AC drilling traverses, regional geophysics (magnetics and gravity), RC and limited diamond drilling.

Historical exploration results contained in the Reports lodged by the other companies referred to in this news release have not been reported in accordance with the JORC Code 2012 or NI 43-101 and a Competent Person/Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to disclose the exploration results in accordance with the JORC Code 2012 or NI 43-101. It is possible that following further evaluation and/or exploration work that the confidence in the prior reported exploration results may be reduced when reported under the JORC Code 2012 or NI 43-101. Novo confirms that nothing has come to its attention that causes it to question the accuracy or reliability of the results included in the WAMEX Reports, but Novo has not independently validated those results and therefore is not to be regarded as reporting, adopting or endorsing those results.

New Bendigo Prospect

The prospect shows extensive historical workings at surface over 2 km strike. Several historical drill programs, including RC and diamond drilling by Manhattan in 2020-2022 testing over 530 m strike intersected multiple high order gold results. Extremely high-grade gold has been observed, hosted in laminated quartz veins in historical diamond drilling ( Figure 10 ).

Peak results from Manhattan drilling include17:



30 m at 4.03 g/t Au from 11 m, including 5 m at 20.86 g/t Au (NB0033)

16 m at 13.89 g/t Au from 1 m, including 3 m at 69.20 g/t Au (NB0083)

8 m at 40.5 g/t Au from 70 m, including 3 m at 105.34 g/t Au (NB0089)

7 m at 13.10 g/t Au from 97 m, including 5 m at 18.01 g/t Au (NB0113)

13 m at 6.16 g/t Au from 50 m, including 3 m at 25.48 g/t Au (NB0122) 24 m @ 3.55 g/t Au from 82 m including 4 m @ 20.11 g/t Au ( NBD005 - Figure 10 )

Refer to Appendix 5 and Appendix 6 for a list of all significant intercepts for New Bendigo diamond and RC drilling results.

The prospect provides an opportunity for high-grade resource development once geological controls and continuity are resolved. Potential for repeated lodes at depth and along an interpreted shallow plunge is also good. Substantial drill step outs down dip and down plunge will be required to test for blind mineralisation and stacked lodes.

Sample results may not be representative of mineralisation in the district. No assurance can be given that Novo will achieve similar results as part of its exploration activities.

Cautionary Statement: Visual estimates of mineral abundance should never be considered a proxy or substitute for laboratory analyses where concentrations or grades are the factor of principal economic interest. Visual estimates also potentially provide no information regarding impurities or deleterious physical properties relevant to valuations.

Clone Prospect

The Clone prospect is characterised by numerous historical workings over a ~ 450 m strike length, to depths of up to 25 m. Multiple parallel mineralised trends are targeted, with the densest population of historic workings occurring over a zone locally up to 130 m wide.

The Clone prospect occupies the middle of an approximately 10 km section of largely unexplored ground along a prospective northwest-trending fault corridor that stretches from the New Bendigo Prospect to the southeast; and the Pioneer Prospect to the northwest.

Peak drill results from 11 RC holes drilled in 2023 over 250 m strike to a maximum depth below surface of 75 m, include19:



7 m at 7.23 g/t Au from 81 m, including 3 m at 16.1 g/t Au (CL0007)

9 m at 6.03 g/t Au from 16 m (CL0010)

6 m at 4.22 g/t Au from 66 m, including 2 m at 11.65 g/t Au (CL0004) 31 m at 1.29 g/t Au from 60 m, including 3 m at 6.52 g/t Au (CL0002)

Mineralisation at Clone remains open in all directions, with targeted mineralised basement trending under cover sediments to the south. The cover sediments extending for some 15 km and providing opportunities for exploration targeting potential 'blind discoveries.'

Sample results may not be representative of mineralisation in the district. No assurance can be given that Novo will achieve similar results as part of its exploration activities.

A full list of significant intercepts for Clone 2022 RC drilling is listed in Appendix 4.

Cautionary Statement: Visual estimates of mineral abundance should never be considered a proxy or substitute for laboratory analyses where concentrations or grades are the factor of principal economic interest. Visual estimates also potentially provide no information regarding impurities or deleterious physical properties relevant to valuations.

ESG Criteria

Novo has an ongoing commitment to operating in a safe, responsible and environmentally sustainable manner. Novo carries out exploration activities mindful that it has a responsibility to manage the land on which it operates to ensure it minimises its impacts. Novo develops and implements Environmental Management Plans specific to the regions in which it operates.

Novo is committed to developing strong relationships with all its stakeholders. This is achieved through open and honest communications.

Heritage and Native Title

The Tibooburra tenement package is covered by two separate Native Title Claims; the Malyangapa Combined Proceedings (NC2022/0002) and the Wongkumara People (QC2008/003). The region is administered by the Tibooburra LALC based in Tibooburra. Novo will continue to monitor the process and liaise with the traditional owners.

Forward Programs

Novo intends to conduct the following exploration activities in 2025:



Detailed 1:500 scale to 1:2,000 scale mapping including rock chip and channel sampling, focussing on lithological and structural controls on mineralisation at Clone, New Bendigo and Phoenix / Pioneer.

Grid soil sampling along the Clone trend, plus pXRF multielement analysis, plus infill and extensional soil grids along the Pioneer and New Bendigo trends.

Stage 1 > 2,000 m of RC drilling in H1 2025 , to test the high-grade mineralisation at Clone at depth, along strike and down plunge.

Aircore drilling on broad spaced lines along strike of the Clone to test up to 10 km of mineralised trend under cover. Relogging and re-sampling diamond drill intercepts, plus pXRF multielement analysis of drill pulps where available prior to drill testing the down plunge extension of New Bendigo.

Material Tibooburra Option Terms

The key terms of the binding term sheet with Manhattan Corporation Limited and Awati Resources Pty Ltd ( Awati ) regarding the Tibooburra Project are set out below:



On signing of the agreement, Novo will reimburse Awati 500,000 Novo shares at market value for expenditure incurred to date, which shares will be subject to a four-month hold period pursuant to Canadian securities laws.

Novo is required to spend A$500,000 (approximately C$450,000) in the first earn in period of 12 months.

Following that initial period, if Novo chooses to continue, it will pay Awati, 1,000,000 Novo shares at market value for a second farm in period of 12 months, which shares will be subject to a four-month hold period pursuant to Canadian securities laws.

Novo is required to spend A$1,000,000 (approximately C$900,000) in the second earn in period of 12 months. At completion of the second farm-in period, Novo has the option to terminate the agreement or exercise the option and form a 70/30 unincorporated joint venture with Awati, in which Awati is free carried until the completion of a positive definitive feasibility study. If the option is exercised, Novo will obtain a 70% interest in the tenements.

Authorised for release by the Board of Directors.

CONTACT

Investors:

Mike Spreadborough

+61 8 6400 6100

... North American Queries:

Leo Karabelas

+1 416 543 3120

... Media:

Cameron Gilenko

+61 466 984 953

...

QP STATEMENT

Mrs Karen (Kas) De Luca (MAIG), is the qualified person, as defined under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, responsible for, and having reviewed and approved, the technical information contained in this news release. Mrs De Luca is Novo's General Manager Exploration.

JORC COMPLIANCE STATEMENTS

The information in this news release that relates to exploration results at the John Bull Gold Project and the Tibooburra Gold Project is based on information compiled by Mrs De Luca, who is a full-time employee of Novo Resources Corp. Mrs De Luca is a Competent Person who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mrs De Luca has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and the type of deposits under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mrs De Luca consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on her information in the form and context in which it appears.

The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some statements in this news release may contain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Canadian and Australian securities law and regulations. In this news release, such statements include but are not limited to planned exploration activities and the timing of such. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, customary risks of the resource industry and the risk factors identified in Novo's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2023 (which is available under Novo's profile on SEDAR+ at and at ) in the Company's prospectus dated 2 August 2023 which is available at . Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date those statements are made. Except as required by applicable law, Novo assumes no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained or incorporated by reference herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements. If Novo updates any forward-looking statement(s), no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

_______________

1 Refer to ASX news release by Zenith Minerals Ltd dated 10/09/2020 – New Gold Project Secured in NSW

2 Refer to ASX news release by TechGen Metals Limited dated 12/04/2023 - New Outstanding High-grade Gold Soil Results at John Bull (Main Soil Anomaly Now +900m long)

3 Refer to ASX news release by TechGen Metals Limited dated 12/09/2022 - Gold Discovery Confirmed John Bull Gold Project

4 Refer to ASX news release by TechGen Metals Limited dated 01/09/2022 – Maiden Drill Hole Returns 23 metres at 2.02 g/t Gold, John Bull Project, NSW

5 Refer to ASX news release by Zenith Minerals Ltd dated 10/09/2020 – New Gold Project Secured in NSW

6 Refer to ASX news release by Manhattan Corp dated 10/07/2023 – New High-Grade Gold Discovery

7 Refer to ASX news release by Manhattan Corp dated 10/07/2023 – New High-Grade Gold Discovery

8 Refer to ASX news release by Zenith Minerals Ltd dated 10/09/2020 – New Gold Project Secured in NSW

9 Refer to ASX news release by Zenith Minerals Ltd dated 10/09/2020 – New Gold Project Secured in NSW

10 Refer to ASX news release by TechGen Metals Limited dated 12/04/2023 - New Outstanding High-grade Gold Soil Results at John Bull (Main Soil Anomaly Now +900m long)

11 Refer to ASX news release by Zenith Minerals Ltd dated 10/09/2020 – New Gold Project Secured in NSW

12 Refer to ASX news release by TechGen Metals Limited dated 12/09/2022 - Gold Discovery Confirmed John Bull Gold Project

13 Refer to ASX news release by TechGen Metals Limited dated 01/09/2022 – Maiden Drill Hole Returns 23 metres at 2.02 g/t Gold, John Bull Project, NSW

14 Refer to ASX news release by TechGen Metals Limited dated 7/09/2023 – Stage 2 RC Drilling Results Confirm Large Scale Gold System, John Bull Gold Project

15 Refer to ASX news release by TechGen Metals Limited dated 12/09/2022 - Gold Discovery Confirmed John Bull Gold Project

16 Refer to ASX news release by Manhattan Corp dated 02/12/2019 – Manhattan to Acquire New High-Grade Gold Project in NSW

17 Refer to ASX news release by Manhattan Corp dated 10/07/2023 – New High-Grade Gold Discovery

18 Refer to ASX news release by Manhattan Corp dated 27/10/2022 – Quarterly Activities Report September 2022

19 Refer to ASX news release by Manhattan Corp dated 10/07/2023 – New High-Grade Gold Discovery

ABOUT NOVO

Novo is an Australian based gold explorer listed on the ASX and the TSX focused on discovering standalone gold projects with > 1 Moz development potential. Novo is an innovative gold explorer with a significant land package covering approximately 5,500 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, along with the 22 square kilometre Belltopper project in the Bendigo Tectonic Zone of Victoria, Australia.

Novo's key project area in the Pilbara is the Egina Gold Camp, where De Grey Mining is farming-in to form a JV at the Becher Project and surrounding tenements through exploration expenditure of A$25 million within 4 years for a 50% interest. The Becher Project has similar geological characteristics as De Grey's 12.7 Moz Hemi Project*. Novo is also advancing gold exploration south of Becher in the Egina Gold Camp, part of the Croydon JV (Novo 70%: Creasy Group 30%). Novo continues to undertake early-stage exploration elsewhere across its Pilbara tenement portfolio.

Novo has also formed a lithium joint venture with SQM in the Pilbara which provides shareholder exposure to battery metals.

Novo has recently strengthened its high-quality, Australian based exploration portfolio by adding the TechGen John Bull Gold Project in the New England Orogen of NSW, and Manhattan Tibooburra Gold Project in the Albert Goldfields in northwestern NSW. Both projects demonstrate prospectivity for significant discovery and resource definition and align with Novo's strategy of identifying and exploring projects with > 1 Moz Au potential. These high-grade gold projects compliment the landholding consolidation that forms the Toolunga Project in the Onslow District in Western Australia.

Novo has a significant investment portfolio and a disciplined program in place to identify value accretive opportunities that will build further value for shareholders.

Please refer to Novo's website for further information including the latest Corporate Presentation.

An Exploration Target as defined in the JORC Code (2012) is a statement or estimate of the exploration potential of a mineral deposit in a defined geological setting where the statement or estimate, quoted as a range of tonnes and a range of grade (or quality), relates to mineralisation for which there has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource. Accordingly, these figures are not Mineral Resource or Ore Reserve estimates as defined in the JORC Code (2012). The potential quantities and grades referred to above are conceptual in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource. These figures are based on the interpreted continuity of mineralisation and projection into unexplored ground often around historical workings. The Exploration Target has been prepared in accordance with the JORC Code (2012). as detailed in the Company's ASX announcement released on 25 September 2024 (available to view at ). The Tonnage range for the exploration target is 1.5Mt to 2.1Mt and the Grade range is 6.6g/t Au to 8.4g/t Au. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information that material affects the information included in the original market announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the original market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

*Refer to De Grey ASX Announcement, Hemi Gold Project Resource Update, dated 21 November 2023 No assurance can be given that a similar (or any) commercially viable mineral deposit will be determined at Novo's Becher Project.nt and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the original market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Appendix 1 – Significant Intercepts reported by TechGen 2022 20 / 2023 21 A >0.5 g/t Au cut off was used for the calculations, with a maximum of 4 m internal dilution applied for JBRC007 – JBRC007, and 3 m internal dilution for JBRC008 – JBRC017. All intervals averaging > 1 g/t Au are tabulated. Locations are in GDA94, zone 56

Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Dip Azimuth Depth (m) From (m) To (m) Intercept (g/t Au) JBRC001 447,560 6,733,518 -60 259 133 0 68 68 m @ 1.00 JBRC001 including 39 62 23 m @ 2.02 JBRC001 Or.... 39 43 4 m @ 4.58* JBRC001 Or.... 55 62 7 m @ 3.10* JBRC001 76 77 1 m @ 1.02 JBRC002 447,440 6,733,559 -60 259 120 12 13 1 m @ 1.46 JBRC003 447,490 6,733,548 -60 280 100 4 11 7 m @ 1.02 JBRC004 447,550 6,733,554 -60 249 103 3 8 5 m @ 1.00 JBRC004 34 45 1 1 m @ 1.07 JBRC004 including 37 38 1 m @ 5.31 JBRC005 447,600 6,733,515 -60 265 139 12 19 7 m @ 1.65 JBRC005 including 15 16 1 m @ 5.26 JBRC005 27 32 5 m @ 1.03 JBRC005 46 47 1 m @ 1.15 JBRC005 57 70 13 m @ 1.02 JBRC005 including 57 58 1 m @ 5.90 JBRC005 77 79 2 m @ 6.66 JBRC005 including 77 78 1 m @ 10.00 JBRC005 95 118 23 m @ 1.10 JBRC005 including 97 98 1 m @ 8.22 JBRC006 447,630 6,733,524 -60 259 145 4 98 94 m @ 0.95 JBRC006 including 32 98 66 m @ 1.14 JBRC006 109 126 17 m @ 1.08 JBRC007 447,708 6,733,512 -60 259 147 104 108 4 m @ 1.29 JBRC008 447,632 6,733,658 -60 259 139 63 64 1 m @ 1.01 JBRC008 99 100 1 m @ 1.35 JBRC008 127 128 1 m @ 1.38 JBRC009 447,588 6,733,639 -60 259 138 56 57 1 m @ 1.55 JBRC009 76 77 1 m @ 1.79 JBRC009 86 87 1 m @ 1.06 JBRC009 110 111 1 m @ 1.11 JBRC009 117 118 1 m @ 1.78 JBRC009 120 127 7 m @ 1.12 JBRC010 447,550 6,733,642 -60 259 144 10 11 1 m @ 1.59 JBRC010 28 29 1 m @ 1.50 JBRC010 74 75 1 m @ 9.67 JBRC010 79 86 7 m @ 1.20 JBRC010 90 91 1 m @ 1.65 JBRC010 95 96 1 m @ 1.08 JBRC010 98 99 1 m @ 1.08 JBRC010 102 103 1 m @ 1.15 JBRC010 124 125 1 m @ 1.29 JBRC011 447,471 6,733,653 -60 259 120 4 8 4 m @ 1.09 JBRC011 9 10 1 m @ 1.32 JBRC011 15 18 3 m @ 1.46 JBRC011 22 23 1 m @ 1.08 JBRC011 55 64 9 m @ 1.86 JBRC011 83 84 1 m @ 2.28 JBRC012 447,642 6,733,748 -60 259 138 50 52 2 m @ 1.58 JBRC012 62 63 1 m @ 1.68 JBRC012 89 90 1 m @ 1.98 JBRC012 115 116 1 m @ 1.70 JBRC012 120 122 2 m @ 3.29 JBRC012 126 129 3 m @ 1.04 JBRC013 447,574 6,733,751 -60 259 138 50 51 1 m @ 1.04 JBRC013 55 56 1 m @ 1.53 JBRC013 64 65 1 m @ 1.68 JBRC013 67 68 1 m @ 1.56 JBRC013 97 102 5 m @ 1.33 JBRC013 107 113 6 m @ 1.18 JBRC013 116 117 1 m @ 1.37 JBRC014 447,516 6,733,750 -60 259 138 35 36 1 m @ 1.28 JBRC014 37 39 2 m @ 1.14 JBRC014 51 53 2 m @ 1.45 JBRC014 64 66 2 m @ 1.18 JBRC014 67 68 1 m @ 1.21 JBRC014 71 73 2 m @ 1.13 JBRC014 75 76 1 m @ 1.19 JBRC014 137 138 1 m @ 1.02 JBRC015 447,466 6,733,741 -60 259 126 1 3 2 m @ 1.36 JBRC015 34 36 2 m @ 4.15 JBRC015 45 46 1 m @ 6.38 JBRC016 447,533 6,733,447 -60 259 138 11 13 2 m @ 1.00 JBRC016 18 19 1 m @ 3.39 JBRC016 30 31 1 m @ 3.10 JBRC016 34 36 2 m @ 1.13 JBRC016 47 56 9 m @ 1.82 JBRC016 including 48 49 1 m @ 9.21 JBRC016 60 82 22 m @ 1.07 JBRC016 88 90 2 m @ 1.75 JBRC016 109 116 7 m @ 1.06 JBRC017 447,479 6,733,439 -60 259 144 3 4 1 m @ 1.14 JBRC017 7 8 1 m @ 1.68 JBRC017 15 19 4 m @ 1.34 JBRC017 27 28 1 m @ 1.68 JBRC017 34 35 1 m @ 1.25 JBRC017 42 43 1 m @ 1.02 JBRC017 44 46 2 m @ 1.38

*Alternative increased grade cut off selected by TechGen for reporting of higher-grade components.

Appendix 2 – Soil Sample Table of Results > 100 ppb Au GDA94 z56 (TechGen 2022 and 2023)

Sample ID Year Easting (m) Northing (m) Au g/t 322759 2023 447,600 6,734,050 10.00 323169 2022 447,525 6,733,625 8.56 323239 2022 447,600 6,733,550 7.56 323279 2022 447,500 6,733,500 7.35 323190 2022 447,475 6,733,600 7.11 322928 2022 447,400 6,733,325 4.77 323256 2022 447,500 6,733,525 4.63 323237 2022 447,550 6,733,550 2.91 322972 2022 447,400 6,733,275 2.69 323099 2022 447,400 6,733,700 2.64 323065 2022 447,650 6,733,750 2.61 322978 2022 447,550 6,733,275 2.54 323217 2022 447,625 6,733,575 2.52 322623 2022 447,375 6,733,075 2.10 323036 2022 447,500 6,733,775 2.09 322513 2022 447,475 6,733,225 1.93 323298 2022 447,450 6,733,475 1.90 322907 2022 447,400 6,733,350 1.67 323172 2022 447,600 6,733,625 1.65 323232 2022 447,425 6,733,550 1.65 323259 2022 447,575 6,733,525 1.65 323212 2022 447,500 6,733,575 1.65 323126 2022 447,550 6,733,675 1.56 322511 2022 447,425 6,733,225 1.54 323058 2022 447,475 6,733,750 1.50 322533 2022 447,500 6,733,200 1.47 323102 2022 447,475 6,733,700 1.45 323037 2022 447,525 6,733,775 1.42 323080 2022 447,500 6,733,725 1.30 323276 2022 447,425 6,733,500 1.28 322693 2023 447,550 6,734,350 1.28 322547 2022 447,375 6,733,175 1.21 322802 2022 447,550 6,733,475 1.21 323016 2022 447,525 6,733,800 1.17 322760 2023 447,600 6,734,100 1.16 323193 2022 447,550 6,733,600 1.11 323014 2022 447,475 6,733,800 1.09 322549 2022 447,425 6,733,175 1.09 322763 2023 447,650 6,734,200 1.08 322971 2022 447,375 6,733,275 1.08 323019 2022 447,600 6,733,800 1.07 322573 2022 447,550 6,733,150 1.03 323018 2022 447,575 6,733,800 1.02 323035 2022 447,475 6,733,775 1.01 322927 2022 447,375 6,733,325 1.01 323123 2022 447,475 6,733,675 1.01 323242 2022 447,675 6,733,550 1.01 322862 2022 447,375 6,733,400 0.99 322512 2022 447,450 6,733,225 0.99 322990 2022 447,375 6,733,250 0.90 323121 2022 447,425 6,733,675 0.90 323236 2022 447,525 6,733,550 0.86 322866 2022 447,475 6,733,400 0.84 322728 2023 447,500 6,734,100 0.83 323074 2022 447,350 6,733,725 0.82 322750 2023 447,550 6,733,900 0.78 322754 2023 447,600 6,733,850 0.76 322888 2022 447,500 6,733,375 0.74 323192 2022 447,525 6,733,600 0.73 323029 2022 447,325 6,733,775 0.71 322906 2022 447,375 6,733,350 0.70 323146 2022 447,475 6,733,650 0.68 322568 2022 447,425 6,733,150 0.67 322747 2023 447,500 6,733,900 0.67 322803 2022 447,575 6,733,475 0.66 323231 2022 447,400 6,733,550 0.66 322758 2023 447,600 6,734,000 0.66 322550 2022 447,450 6,733,175 0.65 322564 2022 447,325 6,733,150 0.65 322950 2022 447,375 6,733,300 0.64 322975 2022 447,475 6,733,275 0.61 323261 2022 447,625 6,733,525 0.58 323278 2022 447,475 6,733,500 0.57 323258 2022 447,550 6,733,525 0.56 322721 2023 447,450 6,733,950 0.56 322592 2022 447,550 6,733,125 0.55 323030 2022 447,350 6,733,775 0.54 322753 2023 447,600 6,733,900 0.54 322510 2022 447,400 6,733,225 0.53 323077 2022 447,425 6,733,725 0.53 322974 2022 447,450 6,733,275 0.53 322748 2023 447,500 6,733,850 0.52 323103 2022 447,500 6,733,700 0.52 323147 2022 447,500 6,733,650 0.51 322904 2022 447,325 6,733,350 0.50 323216 2022 447,600 6,733,575 0.49 323297 2022 447,425 6,733,475 0.49 323280 2022 447,525 6,733,500 0.48 322780 2023 447,700 6,733,850 0.48 322767 2023 447,650 6,734,000 0.48 323081 2022 447,525 6,733,725 0.48 323122 2022 447,450 6,733,675 0.45 323124 2022 447,500 6,733,675 0.45 322772 2023 447,750 6,734,200 0.44 323101 2022 447,450 6,733,700 0.44 322744 2023 447,550 6,734,050 0.43 322988 2022 447,325 6,733,250 0.43 322643 2022 447,400 6,733,050 0.43 322660 2023 447,700 6,734,100 0.43 322873 2022 447,650 6,733,400 0.43 323194 2022 447,575 6,733,600 0.43 322751 2023 447,550 6,733,950 0.42 323173 2022 447,625 6,733,625 0.42 322685 2023 447,700 6,734,250 0.41 322771 2023 447,750 6,734,250 0.41 322710 2023 447,400 6,734,000 0.40 322627 2022 447,475 6,733,075 0.39 323214 2022 447,550 6,733,575 0.39 323145 2022 447,450 6,733,650 0.39 322993 2022 447,450 6,733,250 0.39 323062 2022 447,575 6,733,750 0.39 322994 2022 447,475 6,733,250 0.38 323059 2022 447,500 6,733,750 0.38 322606 2022 447,425 6,733,100 0.37 322884 2022 447,400 6,733,375 0.37 322995 2022 447,500 6,733,250 0.37 323257 2022 447,525 6,733,525 0.37 323013 2022 447,450 6,733,800 0.36 322733 2023 447,550 6,734,100 0.36 322624 2022 447,400 6,733,075 0.35 323238 2022 447,575 6,733,550 0.35 323260 2022 447,600 6,733,525 0.35 322992 2022 447,425 6,733,250 0.35 323031 2022 447,375 6,733,775 0.35 323154 2022 447,675 6,733,650 0.34 323174 2022 447,650 6,733,625 0.34 323057 2022 447,450 6,733,750 0.33 323098 2022 447,375 6,733,700 0.33 323106 2022 447,575 6,733,700 0.32 323168 2022 447,500 6,733,625 0.30 322724 2023 447,400 6,733,850 0.30 322848 2022 447,600 6,733,425 0.30 322684 2023 447,650 6,734,250 0.29 322845 2022 447,525 6,733,425 0.29 322769 2023 447,700 6,734,200 0.28 323215 2022 447,575 6,733,575 0.28 323299 2022 447,475 6,733,475 0.28 322924 2022 447,300 6,733,325 0.28 323219 2022 447,675 6,733,575 0.27 323152 2022 447,625 6,733,650 0.27 323170 2022 447,550 6,733,625 0.26 323213 2022 447,525 6,733,575 0.26 322755 2023 447,650 6,733,850 0.25 322746 2023 447,500 6,733,950 0.25 323218 2022 447,650 6,733,575 0.25 322822 2022 447,475 6,733,450 0.24 322820 2022 447,425 6,733,450 0.24 323104 2022 447,525 6,733,700 0.24 322858 2022 447,250 6,733,400 0.24 323284 2022 447,625 6,733,500 0.24 322801 2022 447,525 6,733,475 0.23 322768 2023 447,700 6,734,150 0.23 323148 2022 447,525 6,733,650 0.23 323167 2022 447,475 6,733,625 0.22 322823 2022 447,500 6,733,450 0.22 322528 2022 447,375 6,733,200 0.22 322765 2023 447,650 6,734,100 0.22 322933 2022 447,525 6,733,325 0.22 323054 2022 447,375 6,733,750 0.21 322605 2022 447,400 6,733,100 0.21 323100 2022 447,425 6,733,700 0.21 322610 2022 447,525 6,733,100 0.21 323164 2022 447,400 6,733,625 0.21 323243 2022 447,700 6,733,550 0.20 323253 2022 447,425 6,733,525 0.20 322618 2022 447,850 6,733,100 0.20 322720 2023 447,450 6,734,000 0.20 322826 2022 447,575 6,733,450 0.20 323241 2022 447,650 6,733,550 0.20 322731 2023 447,550 6,734,200 0.20 322849 2022 447,625 6,733,425 0.20 322872 2022 447,625 6,733,400 0.20 323073 2022 447,325 6,733,725 0.19 322989 2022 447,350 6,733,250 0.19 322749 2023 447,550 6,733,850 0.19 323198 2022 447,675 6,733,600 0.18 323020 2022 447,625 6,733,800 0.18 322870 2022 447,575 6,733,400 0.18 322958 2022 447,575 6,733,300 0.18 322718 2023 447,450 6,734,100 0.18 322843 2022 447,475 6,733,425 0.18 323233 2022 447,450 6,733,550 0.18 322951 2022 447,400 6,733,300 0.18 322807 2022 447,675 6,733,475 0.17 323255 2022 447,475 6,733,525 0.17 323141 2022 447,350 6,733,650 0.17 322952 2022 447,425 6,733,300 0.17 322705 2023 447,350 6,734,150 0.16 322905 2022 447,350 6,733,350 0.16 323079 2022 447,475 6,733,725 0.16 323017 2022 447,550 6,733,800 0.16 323076 2022 447,400 6,733,725 0.16 323195 2022 447,600 6,733,600 0.15 323234 2022 447,475 6,733,550 0.15 323038 2022 447,550 6,733,775 0.15 322949 2022 447,350 6,733,300 0.15 322572 2022 447,525 6,733,150 0.15 323032 2022 447,400 6,733,775 0.14 322806 2022 447,650 6,733,475 0.14 323066 2022 447,675 6,733,750 0.14 323283 2022 447,600 6,733,500 0.14 323171 2022 447,575 6,733,625 0.14 322531 2022 447,450 6,733,200 0.14 322766 2023 447,650 6,734,050 0.13 323034 2022 447,450 6,733,775 0.13 323078 2022 447,450 6,733,725 0.13 322570 2022 447,475 6,733,150 0.13 322679 2023 447,400 6,734,250 0.13 322569 2022 447,450 6,733,150 0.13 322529 2022 447,400 6,733,200 0.13 322929 2022 447,425 6,733,325 0.13 322997 2022 447,550 6,733,250 0.13 323166 2022 447,450 6,733,625 0.13 323248 2022 447,300 6,733,525 0.13 322885 2022 447,425 6,733,375 0.12 322775 2023 447,750 6,734,050 0.12 322977 2022 447,525 6,733,275 0.12 323039 2022 447,575 6,733,775 0.12 323262 2022 447,650 6,733,525 0.12 322640 2022 447,325 6,733,050 0.12 322821 2022 447,450 6,733,450 0.12 323082 2022 447,550 6,733,725 0.11 323155 2022 447,700 6,733,650 0.11 323191 2022 447,500 6,733,600 0.11 322565 2022 447,350 6,733,150 0.11 322817 2022 447,350 6,733,450 0.11 323240 2022 447,625 6,733,550 0.11 323163 2022 447,375 6,733,625 0.11 322756 2023 447,650 6,733,900 0.11 323277 2022 447,450 6,733,500 0.10 323281 2022 447,550 6,733,500 0.10 323009 2022 447,350 6,733,800 0.10 323267 2022 447,100 6,733,500 0.10 323285 2022 447,650 6,733,500 0.10 322752 2023 447,600 6,733,950 0.10

Appendix 3 – Kennecott 1983 Trench Rock Chip Channel Sample Results 22 - GDA94 z56

(location approximate – digitized from a referenced plan and validated location on ground).

Easting (m) Northing (m) From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t Fire Assay Au g/t AAS Au g/t Av 447,634 6,733,528 0 5 5 0.5 0.4 0.45 447,629 6,733,529 5 10 5 0.5 0.6 0.55 447,624 6,733,530 10 15 5 0.4 0.7 0.55 447,619 6,733,531 15 20 5 0.6 0.4 0.5 447,614 6,733,532 20 25 5 0.4 0.45 0.425 447,609 6,733,533 25 30 5 0.4 0.35 0.375 447,604 6,733,534 30 35 5 7.1 12.6 9.85 447,600 6,733,535 35 40 5 0.4 0.2 0.3 447,594 6,733,536 40 45 5 0.4 0.45 0.425 447,590 6,733,537 45 50 5 0.05 0.45 0.25 447,585 6,733,538 50 55 5 0.3 0.2 0.25 447,580 6,733,539 55 60 5 2.1 3.1 2.6 447,575 6,733,540 60 65 5 0.7 0.7 0.7 447,570 6,733,541 65 70 5 0.5 0.05 0.275 447,565 6,733,542 70 75 5 0.3 0.75 0.525 447,560 6,733,543 75 80 5 0.7 0.8 0.75 447,555 6,733,544 80 85 5 0.3 0.25 0.275 447,551 6,733,545 85 90 5 0.05 0.025 0.0375 447,546 6,733,546 90 95 5 0.1 0.025 0.0625 447,541 6,733,548 95 100 5 0.05 0.1 0.075 447,536 6,733,549 100 105 5 0.2 0.025 0.1125 447,531 6,733,550 105 110 5 0.1 0.025 0.0625 447,526 6,733,551 110 115 5 0.6 0.1 0.35 447,521 6,733,552 115 120 5 0.5 0.15 0.325 447,516 6,733,553 120 125 5 0.1 0.15 0.125 447,511 6,733,554 125 130 5 0.3 0.45 0.375 447,506 6,733,555 130 135 5 0.2 0.025 0.1125 447,502 6,733,556 135 140 5 0.5 0.2 0.35 447,497 6,733,557 140 145 5 18 11.5 14.75 447,492 6,733,558 145 150 5 0.05 0.025 0.0375 447,487 6,733,559 150 155 5 0.2 0.025 0.1125 447,482 6,733,560 155 160 5 0.3 0.05 0.3 447,477 6,733,561 160 165 5 0.1 0 0.05 447,472 6,733,562 165 170 5 0.1 0.025 0.063 447,468 6,733,563 170 175 5 0.05 0.1 0.075 447,462 6,733,564 175 180 5 0.1 0.025 0.063 447,457 6,733,565 180 185 5 0.1 0.025 0.063 447,452 6,733,566 185 190 5 0.4 0.025 0.213 447,448 6,733,567 190 195 5 0.05 0.025 0.038 447,443 6,733,568 195 200 5 0.1 0.025 0.063 447,438 6,733,569 200 205 5 0.05 0.025 0.038 447,433 6,733,570 205 210 5 0.5 0.25 0.375 447,428 6,733,571 210 215 5 0.05 0.025 0.038 447,423 6,733,572 215 220 5 0.1 0.4 0.25

Appendix 4 – Significant Intercepts reported by Manhattan for their 2023 RC program at Clone 23 . A > 0.5 g/t Au cut off was used for the calculations, with a maximum of 2 m internal dilution applied. Locations are in GDA94 zone 54.

Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Dip Azimuth Depth (m) From (m) To (m) Intercept (g/t Au) CL0001 584300 6725725 -60 269 96 61 64 3 m @ 0.5 g/t Au 71 94 23 m @ 0.51 g/t Au CL0002 584330 6725725 -60 270 120 47 48 1 m @ 1.48 g/t Au 60 91 31 m @ 1.29 g/t Au Incl. 78 81 3 m @ 6.52 g/t Au CL0003 584300 6725700 -60 90 72 18 22 4 m @ 1.43 g/t Au CL0004 584280 6725700 -60 90 120 43 44 1 m @ 1.85 g/t Au 66 72 6 m @ 4.22 g/t Au Incl. 68 70 2 m @ 11.65 g/t Au CL0005 584310 6725670 -60 90 90 17 29 12 m @ 0.53 g/t Au 35 39 4 m @ 0.55 g/t Au 44 49 5 m @ 1.63 g/t Au Incl. 44 48 4 m @ 1.95 g/t Au CL0006 584290 6725670 -60 90 138 38 42 4 m @ 1.64 g/t Au CL0007 584270 6725670 -60 90 180 57 59 2 m @ 0.74 g/t Au 62 67 5 m @ 0.69 g/t Au 81 88 7 m @ 7.23 g/t Au Incl. 83 86 3 m @ 16.1 g/t Au CL0008 584310 6725675 -60 120 186 24 26 2 m @ 1.84 g/t Au 39 42 3 m @ 0.59 g/t Au 61 67 6 m @ 0.92 g/t Au Incl. 61 65 4 m @ 1.22 g/t Au CL0009 584325 6725650 -60 90 108 19 32 13 m @ 0.77 g/t Au Incl. 24 31 7 m @ 1.18 g/t Au 37 40 3 m @ 0.58 g/t Au CL0010 584390 6725500 -60 90 120 16 25 9 m @ 6.03 g/t Au 31 32 1 m @ 1.03 g/t Au

Appendix 5 – Significant Intercepts reported by Manhattan for their diamond program at New Bendigo 24 . A > 0.5 g/t Au cut off was used for the calculations, with a maximum of 2 m internal dilution applied. Locations are in GDA94 zone 54.

Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Dip Azimuth Depth (m) From (m) To (m) Type Intercept (g/t Au) NB0107 587,510 6,719,419 -60.2 270.1 282.7 6 7 RC 1 m @ 1.04 g/t Au 89 90 RC 1 m @ 0.54 g/t Au 138.2 138.75 HQ3 0.55 m @ 2.29 g/t Au 178 180 HQ3 2 m @ 0.83 g/t Au NB0123 587,483 6,719,372 -61.5 268.3 201.6 6 10 RC 4 m @ 1.87 g/t Au 65 66 RC 1 m @ 0.62 g/t Au 111 112 RC 1 m @ 1.08 g/t Au 117 120 RC 3 m @ 1.95 g/t Au 145 147 RC 2 m @ 2.03 g/t Au NBD004 587,459 6,719,388 -60.6 331 294.7 50 57 HQ3 7 m @ 0.64 g/t Au 50 53 HQ3 3 m @ 1.09 g/t Au 60 71 HQ3 11 m @ 0.53 g/t Au Incl. 65 67 HQ3 2 m @ 1.2 g/t Au 104 108 HQ3 4 m @ 1.1 g/t Au Incl. 198 202 HQ3 4 m @ 1.44 g/t Au 208 210 HQ3 2 m @ 0.79 g/t Au NBD005 587,364 6,719,476 -60 90 161.7 82 106 HQ3 24 m @ 3.55 g/t Au Incl. 96 100 HQ3 4 m @ 20.11 g/t Au Or.... 96 97.02 HQ3 1.02 m @ 70.2 g/t Au* NBD006 587,467 6,719,318 -60 90 120.1 50 51 HQ3 1 m @ 0.69 g/t Au 72 73 HQ3 1 m @ 0.65 g/t Au NB0007 587,313 6,719,039 -60 90 140.1 68 72 HQ3 4 m @ 0.97 g/t Au

* Alternative increased grade cut off selected by Manhattan for reporting of higher-grade components.

Appendix 6 – Significant Intercepts reported by Manhattan for their RC drilling programs at New Bendigo 25 . A > 0.5 g/t Au cut off was used for the calculations, with a maximum of 2 m internal dilution applied. Locations are in GDA94 zone 54.

Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Dip Azimuth Depth (m) From (m) To (m) Intercept (g/t Au) NB0001 587,615 6,719,182 -60 237 118 19 21 2 m @ 0.9 g/t Au 28 29 1 m @ 5.49 g/t Au 41 42 1 m @ 0.78 g/t Au 64 65 1 m @ 0.68 g/t Au NB0002 587,595 6,719,168 -60 238 84 10 11 1 m @ 0.5 g/t Au 17 19 2 m @ 2.24 g/t Au 30 34 4 m @ 0.81 g/t Au 46 47 1 m @ 3.27 g/t Au NB0003 587,578 6,719,161 -61 237 51 25 28 3 m @ 0.95 g/t Au NB0004 587,587 6,719,169 -60 236 51 4 5 1 m @ 2.14 g/t Au 28 30 2 m @ 0.69 g/t Au 35 37 2 m @ 2.26 g/t Au NB0005 587,560 6,719,204 -60 236 63 39 42 3 m @ 1.09 g/t Au NB0006 587,585 6,719,219 -60 237 99 9 10 1 m @ 0.53 g/t Au 14 16 2 m @ 3.14 g/t Au 21 26 5 m @ 0.81 g/t Au 36 38 2 m @ 0.82 g/t Au 61 64 3 m @ 1.56 g/t Au NB0007 587,599 6,719,145 -60 236 87 3 5 2 m @ 2.04 g/t Au NB0008 587,618 6,719,157 -60 236 105 21 27 6 m @ 0.97 g/t Au 32 33 1 m @ 0.7 g/t Au 37 38 1 m @ 0.95 g/t Au 45 46 1 m @ 2.76 g/t Au NB0009 587,591 6,719,140 -60 235 63 2 4 2 m @ 0.76 g/t Au NB0010 587,498 6,719,371 -60 238 105 40 42 2 m @ 0.64 g/t Au NB0011 587,480 6,719,353 -62 238 51 29 30 1 m @ 0.71 g/t Au 34 35 1 m @ 0.89 g/t Au NB0012 587,467 6,719,346 -60 237 39 NSI NB0013 587,500 6,719,347 -60 238 57 3 4 1 m @ 0.65 g/t Au 5 6 1 m @ 0.54 g/t Au 40 42 2 m @ 0.88 g/t Au NB0014 587,492 6,719,341 -61 236 45 36 39 3 m @ 1.41 g/t Au NB0015 587,522 6,719,320 -61 240 69 15 16 1 m @ 0.69 g/t Au 18 19 1 m @ 0.53 g/t Au 45 46 1 m @ 0.82 g/t Au NB0016 587,565 6,719,246 -59 237 93 42 45 3 m @ 0.7 g/t Au 58 59 1 m @ 1.52 g/t Au NB0017 587,553 6,719,236 -60 236 105 27 28 1 m @ 0.79 g/t Au 48 49 1 m @ 0.52 g/t Au NB0018 587,532 6,719,221 -60 238 57 NSI NB0019 587,543 6,719,191 -60 235 45 8 11 3 m @ 1.96 g/t Au NB0020 587,422 6,719,481 -60 236 121 18 19 1 m @ 0.55 g/t Au 109 113 4 m @ 0.59 g/t Au NB0021 587,456 6,719,503 -60 236 159 87 89 2 m @ 17.3 g/t Au 95 96 1 m @ 0.55 g/t Au 105 107 2 m @ 2.61 g/t Au 121 122 1 m @ 0.99 g/t Au NB0022 587,405 6,719,470 -60 238 123 NSI NB0023 587,405 6,719,058 -61 239 147 87 94 7 m @ 18.16 g/t Au NB0024 587,372 6,719,038 -60 235 105 31 32 1 m @ 1.1 g/t Au 39 40 1 m @ 0.8 g/t Au 50 55 5 m @ 1.12 g/t Au NB0025 587,273 6,719,252 -60 239 147 NSI NB0026 587,537 6,719,323 -61 238 75 57 60 3 m @ 1.39 g/t Au NB0027 587,550 6,719,331 -60 235 99 73 75 2 m @ 9.28 g/t Au NB0028 587,600 6,719,267 -60 238 141 NSI NB0029 587,487 6,719,528 -60 235 183 165 166 1 m @ 0.56 g/t Au NB0030 587,639 6,719,151 -59 240 111 48 52 4 m @ 0.84 g/t Au 64 65 1 m @ 0.91 g/t Au 75 77 2 m @ 0.65 g/t Au NB0031 587,628 6,719,142 -60 238 93 11 13 2 m @ 0.92 g/t Au 16 17 1 m @ 0.62 g/t Au 20 21 1 m @ 6.24 g/t Au 43 44 1 m @ 1.74 g/t Au NB0032 587,457 6,719,387 -60 237 129 29 34 5 m @ 0.57 g/t Au 89 91 2 m @ 13.71 g/t Au NB0033 587,602 6,719,180 -60 236 87 11 41 30 m @ 4.03 g/t Au Incl. 11 16 5 m @ 20.86 g/t Au NB0034 587,353 6,719,023 -60 238 57 11 13 2 m @ 0.84 g/t Au 28 35 7 m @ 0.78 g/t Au Incl. 28 32 4 m @ 1.05 g/t Au NB0035 587,389 6,719,046 -61 236 117 NSI NB0036 587,419 6,719,066 -61 236 153 NSI NB0037 587,376 6,718,990 -60 238 80 13 15 2 m @ 1.28 g/t Au 18 22 4 m @ 0.93 g/t Au Incl. 20 22 2 m @ 1.24 g/t Au 28 29 1 m @ 0.86 g/t Au NB0038 587,410 6,719,010 -61 236 111 NSI NB0039 587,449 6,719,036 -61 238 147 122 123 1 m @ 4.15 g/t Au NB0040 587,332 6,719,061 -62 238 75 15 16 1 m @ 0.77 g/t Au 43 44 1 m @ 0.64 g/t Au NB0041 587,368 6,719,078 -61 239 117 105 106 1 m @ 0.6 g/t Au NB0042 587,403 6,719,101 -61 238 159 NSI NB0043 587,431 6,719,448 -61 238 129 34 35 1 m @ 1 g/t Au 99 102 3 m @ 0.74 g/t Au Incl. 99 100 1 m @ 1.53 g/t Au NB0044 587,369 6,719,547 -61 239 177 60 61 1 m @ 0.79 g/t Au 74 76 2 m @ 2.19 g/t Au NB0045 587,401 6,719,570 -61 239 201 101 102 1 m @ 0.96 g/t Au 114 115 1 m @ 0.66 g/t Au 166 167 1 m @ 0.91 g/t Au NB0046 587,424 6,719,368 -62 237 99 NSI NB0047 587,572 6,719,296 -61 237 135 45 46 1 m @ 0.63 g/t Au 75 77 2 m @ 3.04 g/t Au NB0048 587,554 6,719,285 -61 237 117 37 38 1 m @ 0.89 g/t Au 57 58 1 m @ 0.52 g/t Au 64 65 1 m @ 0.7 g/t Au NB0049 587,525 6,719,266 -61 237 93 23 24 1 m @ 0.67 g/t Au 26 27 1 m @ 0.62 g/t Au 30 31 1 m @ 0.51 g/t Au 41 42 1 m @ 0.51 g/t Au 72 73 1 m @ 1.63 g/t Au NB0050 587,605 6,719,081 -61 237 69 59 61 2 m @ 0.8 g/t Au NB0051 587,621 6,719,091 -61 237 93 6 10 4 m @ 0.83 g/t Au 70 72 2 m @ 1.23 g/t Au NB0052 587,656 6,719,114 -61 242 135 34 37 3 m @ 1.71 g/t Au 43 46 3 m @ 1.55 g/t Au 74 75 1 m @ 0.64 g/t Au NB0053 587,689 6,719,135 -61 238 147 54 55 1 m @ 0.58 g/t Au 81 82 1 m @ 0.51 g/t Au 88 91 3 m @ 0.58 g/t Au 96 97 1 m @ 0.71 g/t Au 101 103 2 m @ 0.65 g/t Au NB0054 587,427 6,718,900 -61 237 81 NSI NB0055 587,457 6,718,924 -61 237 123 NSI NB0056 587,490 6,718,945 -61 239 141 1 2 1 m @ 5.4 g/t Au NB0057 587,532 6,718,971 -61 236 171 93 94 1 m @ 0.5 g/t Au NB0058 587,622 6,719,013 -62 237 117 NSI NB0059 587,652 6,719,034 -61 237 87 NSI NB0060 587,687 6,719,056 -62 237 135 1 2 1 m @ 0.91 g/t Au 6 7 1 m @ 0.56 g/t Au 18 20 2 m @ 0.59 g/t Au 59 63 4 m @ 0.84 g/t Au Incl. 61 63 2 m @ 1.14 g/t Au NB0061 587,716 6,719,076 -62 239 165 51 55 4 m @ 0.93 g/t Au 66 67 1 m @ 0.77 g/t Au 74 77 3 m @ 1.88 g/t Au 84 85 1 m @ 0.88 g/t Au 102 103 1 m @ 0.58 g/t Au 106 107 1 m @ 0.64 g/t Au NB0062 587,331 6,719,527 -61 239 171 135 138 3 m @ 0.56 g/t Au NB0063 587,441 6,719,595 -61 238 237 153 154 1 m @ 0.51 g/t Au 172 173 1 m @ 0.72 g/t Au NB0064 587,434 6,719,327 -61 236 81 NSI NB0065 587,448 6,719,337 -61 238 93 83 84 1 m @ 0.67 g/t Au NB0066 587,490 6,719,294 -61 237 75 20 21 1 m @ 0.63 g/t Au NB0067 587,508 6,719,306 -62 239 129 4 5 1 m @ 1.46 g/t Au 36 37 1 m @ 1.82 g/t Au 65 66 1 m @ 0.68 g/t Au 109 118 9 m @ 0.93 g/t Au Incl. 110 116 6 m @ 1.11 g/t Au NB0068 587,242 6,719,429 -62 239 93 NSI NB0069 587,275 6,719,450 -61 238 117 NSI NB0070 587,592 6,718,776 -61 236 153 9 10 1 m @ 0.92 g/t Au NB0071 587,621 6,718,793 -62 238 159 68 69 1 m @ 0.64 g/t Au NB0072 587,555 6,718,752 -61 238 69 NSI NB0073 587,557 6,719,180 -60 270 73 NSI NB0074 587,575 6,719,181 -60 270 84 41 42 1 m @ 1.88 g/t Au NB0075 587,585 6,719,180 -60 270 84 6 7 1 m @ 1.47 g/t Au 28 30 2 m @ 1.29 g/t Au 51 52 1 m @ 1.53 g/t Au NB0076 587,599 6,719,177 -60 270 120 0 2 2 m @ 0.80 g/t Au 10 11 1 m @ 1.74 g/t Au 31 36 5 m @ 1.03 g/t Au Incl. 31 33 2 m @ 1.62 g/t Au 42 43 1 m @ 1.29 g/t Au NB0077 587,618 6,719,179 -60 270 132 23 24 1 m @ 0.66 g/t Au 31 32 1 m @ 8.34 g/t Au 47 48 1 m @ 0.52 g/t Au 59 60 1 m @ 0.64 g/t Au NB0078 587,647 6,719,177 -60 270 114 61 62 1 m @ 0.67 g/t Au 66 69 3 m @ 0.70 g/t Au 71 72 1 m @ 0.57 g/t Au 74 75 1 m @ 0.55 g/t Au 77 78 1 m @ 0.50 g/t Au 101 104 3 m @ 2.02 g/t Au NB0079 587,576 6,719,224 -60 270 120 10 10.5 0.5 m @ 1.20 g/t Au 10.5 14 3.5 m @ NSI g/t Au 14 15 1 m @ 0.58 g/t Au 18 26 8 m @ 1.08 g/t Au 37 38 1 m @ 1.00 g/t Au 59 60 1 m @ 0.90 g/t Au NB0080 587,593 6,719,222 -60 270 132 7 9 2 m @ 1.82 g/t Au 73 74 1 m @ 1.60 g/t Au NB0081 587,507 6,719,215 -60 90 144 39 40 1 m @ 1.02 g/t Au 126 129 3 m @ 4.67 g/t Au Incl. 126 128 2 m @ 6.74 g/t Au 138 139 1 m @ 0.50 g/t Au NB0082 587,595 6,719,140 -60 270 54 24 28 4 m @ 2.16 g/t Au Incl. 26 27 1 m @ 6.78 g/t Au NB0083 587,620 6,719,135 -60 270 72 1 17 16 m @ 13.89 g/t Au Incl. 7 10 3 m @ 69.20 g/t Au 24 25 1 m @ 1.04 g/t Au 53 55 2 m @ 1.08 g/t Au NB0084 587,635 6,719,139 -60 270 90 29 31 2 m @ 2.43 g/t Au 49 51 2 m @ 1.58 g/t Au 54 55 1 m @ 1.17 g/t Au 69 70 1 m @ 1.40 g/t Au 83 84 1 m @ 0.59 g/t Au NB0085 587,645 6,719,143 -60 270 114 50 52 2 m @ 0.54 g/t Au NB0086 587,539 6,719,255 -60 270 90 26 27 1 m @ 0.92 g/t Au 32 33 1 m @ 1.26 g/t Au 36 38 2 m @ 0.79 g/t Au Incl. 37 38 1 m @ 1.07 g/t Au NB0087 587,558 6,719,258 -60 270 120 45 46 1 m @ 0.63 g/t Au 57 59 2 m @ 0.50 g/t Au NB0088 587,534 6,719,318 -60 270 120 41 44 3 m @ 0.60 g/t Au 56 63 7 m @ 2.89 g/t Au Incl. 62 63 1 m @ 15.45 g/t Au 66 68 2 m @ 0.88 g/t Au NB0089 587,550 6,719,323 -60 270 108 70 78 8 m @ 40.50 g/t Au Incl. 70 73 3 m @ 105.34 g/t Au NB0090 587,589 6,719,217 -60 270 126 12 18 6 m @ 1.93 g/t Au Incl. 16 18 2 m @ 4.29 g/t Au 42 43 1 m @ 1.44 g/t Au 68 71 3 m @ 0.58 g/t Au 116 117 1 m @ 0.57 g/t Au NB0091 587,579 6,719,261 -60 270 84 41 43 2 m @ 0.74 g/t Au 64 65 1 m @ 1.59 g/t Au NB0092 587,491 6,719,359 -60 270 150 35 37 2 m @ 1.05 g/t Au 114 115 1 m @ 2.92 g/t Au NB0093 587,510 6,719,327 -60 270 79 4 21 17 m @ 1.13 g/t Au Incl. 6 10 4 m @ 2.42 g/t Au and: 15 16 1 m @ 6.29 g/t Au 47 48 1 m @ 0.57 g/t Au NB0094 587,530 6,719,326 -61 270 91 47 71 24 m @ 0.52 g/t Au Incl. 58 67 9 m @ 1.06 g/t Au NB0095 587,550 6,719,326 -60 272 109 NSI NB0096 587,569 6,719,326 -60 269 133 108 109 1 m @ 1.14 g/t Au NB0097 587,511 6,719,359 -60 272 73 4 5 1 m @ 0.53 g/t Au 61 63 2 m @ 1.02 g/t Au NB0098 587,526 6,719,358 -59 271 96 82 84 2 m @ 3.18 g/t Au NB0099 587,549 6,719,358 -60 272 108 95 96 1 m @ 0.83 g/t Au NB0100 587,563 6,719,357 -60 273 144 NSI NB0101 587,549 6,719,348 -60 270 108 82 83 1 m @ 0.75 g/t Au 105 106 1 m @ 0.69 g/t Au NB0102 587,507 6,719,373 -60 272 162 84 86 2 m @ 4.08 g/t Au 96 97 1 m @ 0.73 g/t Au 157 158 1 m @ 2.77 g/t Au NB0103 587,526 6,719,372 -60 271 144 NSI NB0104 587,550 6,719,372 -60 270 144 NSI NB0105 587,470 6,719,420 -61 269 126 11 92 81 m @ 1.04 g/t Au Incl. 52 66 14 m @ 4.77 g/t Au Incl. 76 77 1 m @ 10.3 g/t Au NB0106 587,489 6,719,420 -60 272 150 9 12 3 m @ 4.51 g/t Au 71 74 3 m @ 0.67 g/t Au 98 99 1 m @ 5.49 g/t Au 126 128 2 m @ 3.9 g/t Au NB0107 587,509 6,719,419 -60 270 128 6 7 1 m @ 1.04 g/t Au 89 90 1 m @ 0.54 g/t Au NB0108 587,450 6,719,440 -61 270.34 120 51 53 2 m @ 0.79 g/t Au NB0109 587,470 6,719,440 -60 269.05 144 10 11 1 m @ 1.08 g/t Au 13 14 1 m @ 0.52 g/t Au 66 71 5 m @ 0.58 g/t Au 87 100 13 m @ 1.41 g/t Au Incl. 90 93 3 m @ 4.65 g/t Au 112 113 1 m @ 0.51 g/t Au NB0110 587,490 6,719,440 -60 269.66 162 10 13 3 m @ 4.32 g/t Au 108 110 2 m @ 1.2 g/t Au 115 123 8 m @ 0.76 g/t Au Incl. 118 119 1 m @ 2.89 g/t Au 128 129 1 m @ 0.51 g/t Au NB0111 587,510 6,719,440 -60 266.17 180 7 8 1 m @ 0.66 g/t Au 106 107 1 m @ 0.66 g/t Au NB0112 587,440 6,719,480 -59 267.98 114 48 49 1 m @ 0.95 g/t Au 64 66 2 m @ 1.7 g/t Au 91 92 1 m @ 0.53 g/t Au NB0113 587,460 6,719,480 -60 268.73 132 7 8 1 m @ 0.99 g/t Au 92 111 19 m @ 5.02 g/t Au Incl. 97 104 7 m @ 13.1 g/t Au Or.... 97 102 5 m @ 18.01 g/t Au And. 109 111 2 m @ 1.01 g/t Au 122 123 1 m @ 2.87 g/t Au 126 127 1 m @ 0.56 g/t Au 130 132 2 m @ 1.48 g/t Au NB0114 587,480 6,719,480 -60 268.57 162 9 10 1 m @ 11.1 g/t Au 126 128 2 m @ 1.07 g/t Au 144 145 1 m @ 0.53 g/t Au NB0115 587,530 6,719,290 -60 270.59 90 44 46 2 m @ 1.51 g/t Au NB0116 587,550 6,719,290 -60 269.39 102 35 36 1 m @ 0.58 g/t Au NB0117 587,570 6,719,290 -59 271.71 160 NSI NB0118 587,590 6,719,290 -62 270.08 180 90 110 20 m @ 0.6 g/t Au 107 109 2 m @ 3.11 g/t Au NB0119 587,430 6,719,390 -64 271.04 132 NSI NB0120 587,450 6,719,390 -63 269.93 150 105 106 1 m @ 0.5 g/t Au NB0121 587,470 6,719,390 -64 271.55 168 36 37 1 m @ 0.9 g/t Au 108 109 1 m @ 0.71 g/t Au NB0122 587,490 6,719,392 -63 271.92 180 11 12 1 m @ 0.78 g/t Au 50 63 13 m @ 6.16 g/t Au Incl. 51 54 3 m @ 25.48 g/t Au 70 78 8 m @ 2.52 g/t Au Incl. 72 73 1 m @ 17.85 g/t Au 133 134 1 m @ 1.75 g/t Au 140 141 1 m @ 0.67 g/t Au 154 155 1 m @ 0.52 g/t Au NB0123 587,486 6,719,373 -62 268.34 150 6 10 4 m @ 1.87 g/t Au 65 66 1 m @ 0.62 g/t Au 111 120 9 m @ 0.82 g/t Au Incl. 117 119 2 m @ 2.77 g/t Au 145 150 5 m @ 0.77 g/t Au NB0124 587,250 6,719,696 -60 272.53 120 NSI NB0125 588,012 6,718,586 -62 275.26 96 NSI NB0126 588,591 6,717,212 -62 272.88 138 128 129 1 m @ 0.89 g/t Au NB0127 588,742 6,717,214 -62 271.57 138 69 70 1 m @ 0.61 g/t Au NB0128 587,482 6,719,357 -60 140 120 44 46 2 m @ 1.02 g/t Au 50 52 2 m @ 0.66 g/t Au NB0129 587,499 6,719,323 -60 140 60 55 59 4 m @ 1.63 g/t Au Incl. 56 58 2 m @ 2.53 g/t Au NB0130 587,367 6,719,503 -60 90 132 17 19 2 m @ 4.48 g/t Au 22 24 2 m @ 9.78 g/t Au 65 69 4 m @ 0.85 g/t Au 102 105 3 m @ 0.71 g/t Au NB0131 587,382 6,719,483 -60 90 102 58 62 4 m @ 0.52 g/t Au 82 89 7 m @ 4.76 g/t Au Incl. 85 88 3 m @ 8.96 g/t Au NB0132 587,613 6,719,142 -60 345 72 0 16 16 m @ 0.54 g/t Au 24 26 2 m @ 0.96 g/t Au 50 56 6 m @ 0.91 g/t Au 70 72 2 m @ 2.03 g/t Au NB0133 587,605 6,719,155 -60 345 48 27 48 21 m @ 1.23 g/t Au Incl. 28 31 3 m @ 2.37 g/t Au And. 42 46 4 m @ 2.7 g/t Au NB0134 587,598 6,719,156 -60 140 60 7 13 6 m @ 0.73 g/t Au 19 26 7 m @ 0.5 g/t Au 47 49 2 m @ 0.8 g/t Au NB0135 587,588 6,719,175 -60 140 102 14 16 2 m @ 0.55 g/t Au 20 37 17 m @ 1.05 g/t Au 41 54 13 m @ 2.57 g/t Au Incl. 47 50 3 m @ 8.71 g/t Au NB0136 587,575 6,719,200 -60 138 150 27 35 8 m @ 0.6 g/t Au 75 79 4 m @ 5.97 g/t Au 88 90 2 m @ 2.88 g/t Au

* Alternative increased grade cut off selected by Manhattan for reporting of higher-grade components.

_______________

20 Refer to ASX news release by TechGen Metals Limited dated 12/09/2022 - Gold Discovery Confirmed John Bull Gold Project

21 Refer to ASX news release by TechGen Metals Limited dated 7/09/2023 – Stage 2 RC Drilling Results Confirm Large Scale Gold System, John Bull Gold Project

22 Refer to ASX news release by Zenith Minerals Ltd dated 10/09/2020 – New Gold Project Secured in NSW

23 Refer to ASX news release by Manhattan Corp dated 10/07/2023 – New High-Grade Gold Discovery

24 Refer to ASX news release by Manhattan Corp dated 27/10/2022 – Quarterly Activities Report September 2022

25 Refer to ASX news release by Manhattan Corp dated 10/07/2023 – New High-Grade Gold Discovery

JORC Code, 2012 Edition – Table 1

Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section)

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling techniques

Nature and quality of sampling (e.g., cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report. In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g., 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases, more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g., submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.

Kennecott Exploration (Australia) Ltd Trench - sampling reported by Southern Goldfields (GS 19861200) Trench Sampling - Historical sub-horizontal 5 m composite channel samples taken (non-biased). 5m hand channel samples of excavator dug trench. Sample assay repeats using both AAS and fire assay analysis. Results resemble recent drilling results.

TechGen 2022 and 2023 Soil Sample - Soil samples were collected from approximately 10-25 cm depths. Approximately 250 grams of -5 mm sieved soil was collected into a paper sample packet. Samples were submitted to ALS Laboratories in Brisbane for drying, sieving and pulverising prior to assaying for Au (Au-AA24) and then selective multi-element assaying (ME-MS61). The laboratory used internal standards to ensure quality control and standards were added in the field.

TechGen 2022 Drilling Reverse Circulation (RC) - Samples were submitted to ALS Laboratories in Brisbane for drying and pulverising to produce a 30g sample for Fire Assay gold analysis (Au-AA23). Samples of greater than 10glt Au were assayed by overlimit method Au-GRA21. A multi-element suite of elements was assayed by ICP-AES following a multi acid digestion (ME-ICP61). The laboratory used internal standards to ensure quality control.

TechGen 2023 Drilling Reverse Circulation (RC) - drilling samples were collected as 1 metre riffle split samples. The 1m samples were collected after passing the bulk sample through the splitter to create a sample of 1.5 - 3.5kg. Samples were submitted to ALS Laboratories in Brisbane for drying and pulverising to produce a 500 g sample for PhotonAssay gold analysis (Au-PA01) in Perth. The laboratory used internal standards to ensure quality control.

Manhattan 2023 Reverse Circulation (RC) drill holes were drilled with a face sampling hammer using industry practice drilling methods to obtain a 1 m representative sample. RC Drilling was completed by Resolution Drilling (Resolution) using a large capacity RC Rig (UDR1200) or Profile Drilling using a Schramm 660. Samples were collected over one metre intervals using a rig mounted rotary cone splitter to obtain a split representative sample (and duplicate sample where required) of approximately 2 to 3 kg for assaying. The sample system was routinely monitored and cleaned to minimise contamination. The split samples and any QA/QC samples were placed in Bulka Bags, sealed, and then transported to ALS in Adelaide for analysis. Manhattan 2022 Diamond Drilling: core has been collected using standard industry practices to obtain representative sample utilising HQ3 diameter core and rotary mud pre-collars through transported and oxidised lithologies at the top of the hole. Resolution Drilling (Resolution) completed diamond drilling using a large capacity Rig (UDR1200). Within fresh rock, core is oriented for structural/geotechnical logging wherever possible. In oriented core, one half of the core was sampled over one metre intervals and submitted for fire assay. The other half of the core, including the bottom-of-hole orientation line, was retained for geological reference and potential further sampling such as metallurgical test work. In intervals of un-oriented core, the same half of the core has been sampled where possible, by extending a cut line from oriented intervals through into the un-oriented intervals. The lack of a consistent geological reference plane, (such as bedding or a foliation), precludes using geological features to orient the core. In areas of core that appeared to be unmineralized, the half core was cut in half (into quarter core) and submitted for analysis over intervals of generally 2 m Drilling techniques Drill type (e.g., core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (e.g., core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit, or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc).

TechGen 2022 and 2023 Drilling Reverse Circulation (RC) - RC drilling used a track mounted Ingersol-Rand T4 drill rig with a 5 3/4-inch face sampling hammer. An auxiliary compressor and booster were also utilised for some drill holes. Holes were surveyed downhole using a Reflex North Seeking Gyro tool.

Manhattan 2023 RC Drilling used a face sampling hammer using standard RC drilling Techniques employed by Resolution Drilling or Profile Drilling, both a specialist RC Drilling company. Downhole surveys were carried out on RC holes using a gyro survey tool every 30m to record the movement of the drill hole from the planned direction and inclination. Manhattan 2022 DD Drilling was completed by Resolution drilling utilising a UDR1200 drill rig, a specialist NSW based drilling contractor. Downhole surveys were carried out using a true shot (Boart) downhole survey tool every 30 m to record the movement of the drill hole from the planned direction and inclination. Diamond drilling utilised standardised coring techniques utilising HQ3 (triple tube) Drill sample recovery

Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples. Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.

TechGen 2022 and 2023 Drilling Reverse Circulation (RC) - Recovery of drill chip material was estimated from sample piles and recorded at the time of drilling. Recoveries were considered adequate. The cyclone was regularly checked and cleaned. There is no relationship between sample recovery and grade.

Manhattan 2023 RC drilling - sample weight and recoveries were observed during the drilling with any wet, moist, and sample quality of the drill samples being recorded. All samples were deemed to be of acceptable quality. RC samples were checked by the geologist for volume, moisture content, possible contamination, and recoveries. Any issues were discussed with the drilling contractor. Sample spoils (residual) were placed in piles on the ground and representative chips collected by sieving part of the pile and washing the oversize component for storage in chip trays and logging. Manhattan 2022 diamond drilling - recovered core for each drill run is recorded and measured against the expected core from that run. Core recovery is consistently high, with minor loss occurring in regolith and fractured ground. Logging

Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography. The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.

Kennecott Exploration (Australia) Ltd Trench – simple descriptions only for entire trench

TechGen 2022 and 2023 Soil Sample - Soil sample descriptions were recorded in the field for all samples

TechGen 2022 and 2023 Drilling Reverse Circulation (RC). All drilling was geologically logged by a geologist at the time of drilling. Logging was qualitative in nature. All holes were geologically logged in full. Geotechnical logging has not been carried out.

Manhattan RC: A representative sample of the RC chips was collected from each of the drilled intervals (sampled every 1m), then logged and stored in chip trays for future reference. RC chips were logged for lithology, alteration, degree of weathering, fabric, colour, abundance of quartz veining and sulphide occurrence. All referenced RC chips in trays have been photographed and will be stored at the field facility in Tibooburra. Sample spoils (residual) were placed in piles on the ground. Manhattan DD: Diamond core has been logged for lithology, alteration, and structure. Sample quality data recorded includes recovery, sample moisture (i.e., whether dry, moist, wet, and sampling methodology. Drill core is routinely orientated, photographed, and structurally logged. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation

If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry.

For all sample types, the nature, quality, and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in-situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling. Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled.

Kennecott Exploration (Australia) Ltd Trench - 5m channel samples are appropriate for the type of sampling and style of mineralisation observed. Sample assay repeats of higher-grade zones of individual 5m trench samples indicate a degree of variability in results commonly associated with coarse gold. In addition to fire assay and AAS analyses, Kennecott re­ assayed trench sample intervals using a screen fire assay technique the results from which also seem to confirm the presence of coarse gold. Trench results average 160m @ 1.15 g/t Au, with (0.1 g/t Au cut-off and maximum dilution of 5m, no top cut). No details of QAQC were documented, although repeat assay has been performed and in addition to the original Kennecott sampling a second company Southern Goldfields reported results of their own sampling of outcropping quartz veins located near the trench, returning similar gold assay results. Recent drilling also supports the grades obtained in trench sampling.

TechGen 2022 and 2023 Soil Sample No compositing of samples was undertaken. The soil samples were placed in a pre-numbered paper packet and submitted to ALS Laboratories in Brisbane. Sample preparation involved drying and pulverising of the whole sample. Laboratory repeats and standards were used. Sample sizes are considered appropriate for the grain size of the material sampled.

TechGen 2022 and 2023 Drilling Reverse Circulation (RC). The 1m samples were collected after passing the bulk sample through the splitter to create a sample of between 1.5 -3.5kg and placed in a pre-numbered calico bag and submitted to ALS Laboratories in Brisbane. Most samples were dry although some were moist or wet. These details were recorded at the time of drilling and sampling. Sample preparation for drill samples involved drying the whole sample, pulverising to 85% passing 75 microns. 2022 - A 30-gram sample charge was used for the Fire Assay analysis. 2023 - A 500 gram sample charge was then used for the PhotonAssay analysis. Laboratory repeats (1:20) and standards (1:20) and internal TechGen standards and blanks have been used to assess laboratory accuracy and reproducibility. Sample sizes are considered appropriate for the grain size of the material sampled.

Manhattan RC: all samples were collected in numbered calico bags using the rig mounted cone splitter with duplicates, blanks and standards placed in the sample sequence and collected at various intervals. The calico sample bags were then placed in green plastic bags for transportation. Samples were secured and placed into bulka bags for transport to the ALS Laboratory in Adelaide, an accredited Australian Laboratory. Once received by ALS in Adelaide, all samples where pulverise to 85% passing 75 microns (Method PUL-23). For samples that were greater than 3kg samples were split prior to pulverising. Once pulverised a pulp was collected and sent to ALS in Perth for a 50g portion to be subjected to fire assay and AAS finish (Method Au-AA26). Where results returned are >100 ppm Au (over range), the assay is determined using method Au-GRA22. The laboratory undertook and reported its own duplicate and standard assaying. Laboratory QA/QC samples involving the use of blanks, duplicates, standards (certified reference materials) and replicates as part of in-house procedures. The sample sizes are considered appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. Selective anomalous samples from selective holes, identified within the mineralised zones may be further analysed by ALS Laboratories utilising a screen fire assay technique (Method Au-SCR22AA) to provide a more representative sample of the heterogeneous or coarse gold. Analysis was conducted on the bulk material that remained after the pulp was removed during the initial 50-gram Fire Assay. Manhattan DD: where mineralisation has been potentially identified in the logging of Diamond core, the core is cut in half at a facility in Broken Hill, with samples generally collected over a one metre interval. Intervals less likely to be mineralised are quarter cored with samples collected over a 2 m interval. Samples are placed in smaller bags and placed in a larger bulka bag and sealed for transport to ALS in Adelaide by secure freight. Diamond core is submitted for analysis using the same methods as RC drilling. Quality of assay data and laboratory tests

The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc. Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g., standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (if lack of bias) and precision have been established.

Kennecott Exploration (Australia) Ltd Trench - Both aqua regia (AAS) & screen fire (Screen FAS) assay techniques have been used, the former is near total digestion and the latter is consider a total digestion technique. SGS in Sydney reported the results – industry compliance from SGS is assumed.

2017 IP Survey - IP data was reprocessed by Fender Geophysics in 2022. Ground IP survey (Time domain Induced Polarisation/ Resistivity). Array: Dipole-Dipole Array (DDIP). Station spacing: 100m. Line spacing: 200m apart and 150m apart. Line length: 1.5km. Line direction: East - West.

TechGen 2022 and 2023 Soil Sample - The samples were delivered to ALS Laboratories in Brisbane. Samples were crushed and pulverised. Samples were assayed by fire assay Au-AA24 and some by ME-MS61 following digestion. This is considered an estimation of total gold content. A package of multi- elements was also assayed for. The laboratory used internal standards to ensure quality control. The assaying and laboratory procedures used are considered appropriate for the material tested.

TechGen 2023 Drilling Reverse Circulation (RC). The samples were delivered to ALS Laboratories in Brisbane. Samples were crushed and pulverised. 2022 samples were assayed by Fire Assay. This is considered an estimation of total gold content. Samples were also assayed for a multi-element suite by ICP-AES following a multi-acid digestion. 2023 Samples were assayed by PhotonAssay. This is considered an estimation of total gold content. Multielements were no assayed. The laboratory used internal standards to ensure quality control. TechGen also inserted standards and blank standards into the sample sequence submitted for assay. The assaying and laboratory procedures used are considered appropriate for the material tested. No geophysical tools were used in determining element concentrations. Manhattan RC & DD: Geological data was collected using a computer-based logging system, with detailed geology (weathering, structure, alteration, mineralisation) being recorded. Sample quality, sample interval, sample number and QA/QC inserts (standards, duplicates, blanks) were recorded on paper logs and then collated and entered to the logging system. This data, together with the assay data received from the laboratory, and subsequent survey data has been entered into Micromine Software, then validated and verified. The data will be loaded into a secure database. Verification of sampling and assaying

The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.

The use of twinned holes.

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols. Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

Kennecott Exploration (Australia) Ltd Trench - Recent drilling supports the grades obtained in trench sampling.

TechGen 2022 and 2023 Soil Sample The assay results were checked by separate company personnel. Sample number, GPS coordinates and description were recorded in the field into a notebook. No adjustment has been made to assay data.

TechGen 2022 and 2023 Drilling Reverse Circulation (RC). Significant intersections have been independently verified by external consultants and TechGen personnel. Twinned drill holes are not considered necessary at this stage. Field data was collected onto paper log sheets and then entered digitally. The assay results were checked by separate external consultants and company personnel. Sample number, GPS coordinates and description were recorded in the field. No adjustment has been made to assay data. Manhattan RC & DD: results were reviewed against the logged geology and previously reported intersections. Geological logging was completed by electronic means using a ruggedised tablet or computer and appropriate data collection software. Sampling control was collected on hard copy and then entered excel software before being loaded into Plexer Commercial Database System and loaded into Micromine Software for checks and validation. The primary data has been loaded and moved to a database and downloaded into Micromine Software, where it has been further validated and checked. None of the previously drilled RC or Diamond holes were twinned during this initial drilling programme. Results are stored in an industry appropriate secure database. No adjustment to assay data has been conducted Location of data points

Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.

Specification of the grid system used. Quality and adequacy of topographic control.

Kennecott Exploration (Australia) Ltd Trench – Maps from GS 19861200 with the trench location and assay results were registered using streams and known shaft locations, plus knowledge of on ground disturbance. The 220 m trench was then divided into 44 samples and the centre point of each sample was registered and E and N extracted, in GDA94/ MGA94 Z56. Individual trench samples are deemed to be accurate to +- 15m. Previous GPS location of trenches could not be located, but location plans of the trench in Zenith reports are similar to the field validated location of these points.

2017 Ground IP - Ground IP survey location of data points using a 12 channel GPS receiver

TechGen 2022 and 2023 Soil Sample - Sample locations were taken from a Garmin handheld GPS unit. The grid system used is GDA94/MGA94 Zone 56. Topographic control is considered adequate at this stage +/- 1Om.

TechGen 2022 and 2023 Drilling Reverse Circulation (RC). Drill hole location coordinates were taken from a Garmin handheld GPS unit. Downhole surveys were collected using a reflex North Seeking Gyro tool. The grid system used is GDA94/MGA94 Zone 56. Topographic control is considered adequate at this stage +/- 1Om, although hole locations will be resurveyed where possible to at supply adequate RLs for sectional interpretation. Manhattan RC & DD: The drill collar positions were determined by GPS using a waypoint averaging collection method (± 2m). Drill Collars will be surveyed by a licence survey if required for further evaluation work such as for resource estimation. The grid system used is Map Grid of Australia 1994 – zone 54. Surface RL data was approximated using a Digital Elevation Model created from SRTM Data. Variation in topography is less than 5 metres within the project area. Data spacing and distribution

Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Whether the data spacing, and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied. Whether sample compositing has been applied.

Kennecott Exploration (Australia) Ltd Trench – Sample compositing by collecting 5 m channel samples is appropriate for this type of mineralisation. Uncut results have been presented in the body of this report and as per below. Trench results average 160m @ 1.15 g/t Au, with (0.1 g/t Au cut-off and maximum dilution of 5 m, no top cut) or 160m @ 0.68 git Au (0.1 git Au cut-off and maximum dilution of 5m and arbitrary 5 g/t Au top cut applied – not enough statistical data to provide a top cut). Details of individual 5m samples are shown in Appendix 3).

2017 Ground IP - Ground IP survey (Time domain Induced Polarisation/ Resistivity). Array: Dipole-Dipole Array (DDIP). Station spacing: 100m. Line spacing: 200m apart and 150m apart. Line length: 1.5km. Line direction: East - West. The spacing is industry standard and appropriate for the size of the mineralising system and known disseminated pyrrhotite within the mineralised envelope.

TechGen 2022 and 2023 - Soil Sample – 25 x 25 m to 50 x 50 m sample points which produces unbiased data suitable for the style of mineralisation explored for.

TechGen 2023 Drilling Reverse Circulation (RC). Results shown in Figures and reported in Tables in body of this report. Data spacing is varied but the drill holes reported are along three/four separate drill lines with spacings between holes of 30 m – 60 m. Data density is appropriately indicated in the on driII hole location plans and cross section images. No Resource or Ore Reserve estimates are presented. Manhattan RC & DD : Drill spacing is not adequate to constrain or quantify the total size of the mineralisation at New Bendigo and Clone and further drilling is required. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure

Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type. If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material.

Kennecott Exploration (Australia) Ltd Trench – the 290-degree trending trench is oriented at exact right angles to the mineralised vein orientation (NNE at 40 to 60 degree dip), but oblique to the stratigraphy (trending NW)

2017 Ground IP E-W lines are appropriate for the known mineralisation trend NNE to N-S and oblique to stratigraphy.

TechGen Soil Sampling 2022 and 2023 - Soil sample grids are square, and by default are orientated to best intersect the lithological and structural trends at right angles.

TechGen 2022 and 2023 Drilling Reverse Circulation (RC). Mineralised quartz veins observed at surface are orientated roughly NNE dipping at 40 to 60 degrees east. As above, based on observations to date, sampling is considered unbiased... To accurately sample the interpreted orientation, drillholes were oriented across the interpreted mineralised bodies, perpendicular to the interpreted strike of mineralisation. Holes were given a design dip of -60 degrees. No sampling bias from the orientation of the drilling is believed to exist. Manhattan RC & DD : Drill testing is at too early stage to know if sampling has introduced a bias. Drilling was generally orientated to be approximately perpendicular (in azimuth) to the known strike of the lithological units at New Bendigo. All intervals are reported as down hole widths with no attempt to report true widths. Diamond Core was completed to assess structure and mineralisation controls. Sample security The measures taken to ensure sample security.

Kennecott Exploration (Australia) Ltd Trench – Chain of custody information from historic companies is not available.

TechGen Soil Sampling 2022 and 2023 - Samples were taken and delivered to ALS Laboratories by company personnel.

TechGen 2022 and 2023 Drilling Reverse Circulation (RC) and Soil Sampling. Samples were taken and delivered to ALS Laboratories by company personnel. Manhattan RC & DD: Chain of Custody was managed by Manhattan staff and its contractors. The samples were transported daily from the site to Tibooburra where they were secured in Bulka Bags and freighted to ALS in Adelaide for analysis. Core from diamond drilling was placed in trays, logged, and processed on site. The core was then secured and freighted Broken Hill for cutting and sampling Audits or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data.

Kennecott Exploration (Australia) Ltd Trench – No audits have been undertaken.

TechGen 2022 and 2023 Soil Sampling and Drilling Reverse Circulation (RC) and Soil Sampling. Sampling techniques are consistent with industry standards. No formal audit has been completed on the data being reported. Manhattan RC & DD: No Audits or reviews have been conducted on the completed drilling or results. An initial structural review has been completed and forms the basis of information contained within this release.

Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section)

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral tenement and land tenure status

Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings. The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a license to operate in the area.

John Bull Project: The John Bull Project is located on EL 8389 and EL 9121. EL 8389 is owned 90% by TechGen NSW and 10% by Mr Sloot. EL 9121 is owned by TechGen NSW.

Details of the binding term sheets are listed in the body of the release

The project is within private grazing pastures

The TechGen tenements fall within the Grafton-Ngerrie Local Aboriginal Council. There are no Native Title Determinations or active Claims over the tenements. This area will be monitored for the lodgement of a new claim.

Tibooburra Project:

The Tibooburra project comprises tenements EL7437, EL8688, EL8691, EL9092, EL9094 and EL9202 and are held by Awati Resources Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Manhattan

Details of the binding term sheets are listed in the body of the release

The tenement package is covered by two separate Native Title Claims. The Malyangapa Combined Proceedings (NC2022/0002) and the Wongkumara people (QC2008/003). The region is administered by the Tibooburra LALC based in Tibooburra The tenements are currently in good standing and there are no known impediments. Exploration done by other parties Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. John Bull Project



Kennecott Exploration (Australia) and Southern Goldfields 1983 and 1985, completed a 220m long costean and highlighted the potential of the area. Mapping of veins and old workings/sluicing, plus selected rock chip sampling and stream sediment sampling in the district, was also conducted.

Fender Geophysics completed 3 IP lines in 2017

Zenith Minerals vended into the project in 2020, and completed field trips including some mapping

TechGen Metals Ltd 2022/2023 competed additional field work including grid soil sampling which highlighted an exceptionally high-order gold anomaly over 0.9 km long and 250m wide, and drilling including 17 RC drill holes for 2249.5 m, plus re-processing IP. Other work includes rock chip sampling. No other known work of relevance has been undertaken by other parties. Tibooburra Project

Proto Resources and Investments completed an RC drilling program at the Pioneer and Phoenix project in 2006

Meteoric Resources completed RAB and Aircore drilling at the New Bendigo, Phoenix, Pioneer and The Kink prospects in 2011 and 2012. RAB holes at New Bendigo returned very strongly gold anomalous results that highlighted the potential for significant gold mineralisation at the New Bendigo Prospect. Meteoric Resources also completed soil, stream and rock chip sampling across selected areas of the tenure.

Awati Resources completed diamond drilling in 2016 at New Bendigo as part of the NSW department Co-operative Drilling Program and followed up with an RC drilling program in 2018. confirming the gold anomalies in the 2011-2012 RAB drill program. Manhattan Corporation completed additional RC drill programs at New Bendigo, Clone, Phoenix and Pioneer. Identifying a substantial high-order gold anomaly at the Clone prospect Geology Deposit type, geological setting, and style of mineralisation. John Bull Project

The target consists of abundant sheeted veins in a thermal aureole in Permian-Carboniferous sediments around a large Triassic Granite, in a NE trending zone. The target style is Fort Knox/ similarities to the recent Snowline discovery in the Yukon. The mineralisation is interpreted as a reducing IRG, with Au (As) late stage sheeted veins hosted in micro-monzodiorite, greywacke and reducing black shale. Other intrusions within the target area include trachyte, lamprophyre and dolerite. A regional NW trending structure truncates geology in the John Bull target area Tibooburra Project

The Tibooburra Project covers the Tibooburra and Koonenberry Greenstone Belts. The district is widely regarded as the northern extension of the Victorian Goldfields. The project is located at the boundary between two major orogens (Delamarian and Thomson) and mineralisation consists of high-grade laminated quartz-sulphide veins hosted within Cambrian sedimentary rocks intruded by Devonian granites within a tightly folded and faulted domain. Drill hole Information

A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes, including Easting and northing of the drill hole collar, Elevation or RL (Reduced Level – elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar, dip and azimuth of the hole, down hole length and interception depth plus hole length. If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. John Bull Project

Presented in Appendix 1 and figures within text for drilling, with trench and soil results presented in Appendices 2 and 3. Tibooburra Project

Manhattan RC results for Clone are presented in Appendix 4, and figures within the body of the release.

Manhattan diamond drilling results for New Bendigo are presented in Appendix 5 and within the body of the release. Manhattan released several announcements pertaining to earlier rounds of drilling at New Bendigo, including significant intercepts listed in the body of this release. These results are referenced in the Manhattan Release dated 10/07/202326, and not repeated here. Data aggregation methods

In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (e.g., cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high-grade results and longer lengths of low-grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail. The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. John Bull Project



Kennecott Exploration (Australia) Ltd Historical sub-horizontal 5 m composite channel samples taken (non-biased) were reported with no top cut and calculated at approximate 0.2 g/t Au cutoff and up to 20m internal dilution

TechGen drilling results 2022 were provided at > 0.15 g/t Au with intervals >0.5 g/t Au stated with no top cuts or metal equivalents and up to 4m internal dilution TechGen drilling results 2023 were provided at > 0.5 g/t Au with intervals >1 g/t Au stated with no top cuts or metal equivalents and up to 3m internal dilution Tibooburra Project



Weighted average techniques to report aggregated gold have been used where appropriate. Intersections tabled in this release have been calculated using a 0.5 g/t Au lower cut (Results <0.5 g/t Au) on the first reported assay. Manhattan RC and DD drilling results were provided at a 0.5 g/t Au cut-off and 2 m internal dilution. Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths

These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.

If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported. If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g., 'down hole length, true width not known'). John Bull Project

Trenching and drilling is perpendicular to the mineralised vein orientation and oblique to stratigraphy. Drill hole dip angles at 60 degrees provide intercepts that are close to true width (estimated 80 to 90%) Tibooburra Project

All intervals reported are down hole intervals. Information and knowledge of the mineralised systems are inadequate to estimate true widths. Diagrams Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported. These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Refer to the body of the release for appropriate maps and diagrams. Balanced reporting Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. John Bull Project

All significant intercepts previously published by TechGen are presented Appendix 1. All soil samples > 100 ppb Au are reported in Appendix 2. trench sample results are reported in Appendix 3. Tibooburra Project

Manhattan RC results for Clone are presented in Appendix 4, and figures within the body of the release.

Manhattan diamond drilling results for New Bendigo are presented in Appendix 5 and within the body of the release. Manhattan released several announcements pertaining to earlier rounds of drilling at New Bendigo, including significant intercepts listed in the body of this release. These results are referenced in the Manhattan Release dated 10/07/2023, and not repeated here. Other substantive exploration data Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples – size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. John Bull Project

Additional data not reported here is rock chip sampling from several companies and stream sediment sample data. These data support the documented understanding of the project but cannot be suitably validated for inclusion Tibooburra Project

Passive Seismic Surveys: Passive seismic surveys have been used using a Tromino instrument as a guide to estimating cover depth in various locations. The technique is not quantitative and can only be used as an indicative guide until actual cover depths are substantiated by drilling. Aeromagnetic Surveys: Previous explorers have completed regional-scale, high quality aeromagnetic surveys over some of Awati's lease holding. Further work

The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g., tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling). Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. John Bull Project



detailed 1:500 scale to 1:2,000 scale mapping, focussing on lithological and structural controls on mineralisation at John Bull

Extensional soils to the north and south of current coverage

Infill 25 m x 25 m spaced soil sampling where current coverage is 50 m x 50 m

Multielement assaying of the latest TechGen drilling program samples

> 2,000 m of drilling including >500 m of diamond drilling in H1 2025 in phase 1. Drilling will be aimed at testing down dip and along strike of current open intercepts, testing targets north and south of current drilling and testing structural – lithological intersections to be defined by new detailed mapping. Work to be conducted on the Western tenement includes stream sediment sampling for 100% coverage, and ridge and spur rock chip sampling, plus grid soils and mapping. Tibooburra Project

Detailed 1:500 scale to 1:2,000 scale mapping including rock chip and channel sampling, focusing on lithological and structural controls on mineralisation at Clone, New Bendigo and Phoenix/ Pioneer.

Grid soil sampling along the Clone trend, plus pXRF multielement analysis, plus infill and extensional soil grids along the Pioneer and New Bendigo trends.

Stage 1 > 2,000m of RC drilling in H1 2025 to test the high-grade mineralisation at Clone at depth, along strike and down plunge.

Aircore drilling along strike of the Clone to test up to 10km of mineralised trend under cover on broad spaced lines Relogging and re-sampling of diamond drill intercepts, plus pXRF analysis of drill pulps where available prior to drill testing the down plunge extension of New Bendigo.

No Section 3 or 4 report as no Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves are reported in this Appendix

_______________

26 Refer to ASX news release by Manhattan Corp dated 10/07/2023 – New High-Grade Gold Discovery