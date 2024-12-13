Citadel Credit Union Announces Partnership With Cetera Financial Group To Power Wealth Management Programs And Enhance Member Experience

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

EXTON, Pa., Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Citadel Credit Union is proud to announce its wealth management team is transitioning from its broker-dealer relationship to Cetera Services, LLC , a leading broker-dealer known for its expertise in supporting credit unions and banks. This collaboration represents a significant step in Citadel's commitment to delivering unparalleled and growth opportunities to its members.

Citadel Credit Union Wealth Management Team.

Continue Reading

Following consolidation that impacted its prior broker-dealer, Citadel seized the opportunity to evaluate other providers, leading to selecting Cetera, the optimal partner for advancing its wealth management program, from a distinguished list of platforms. The selection reflects Citadel's dedication to providing world-class solutions to empower members' financial well-being while fostering a culture of excellence within its wealth management division.

"This collaboration marks an exciting milestone for Citadel as we take our program to the next level with expanded solutions and services and enhanced technology to better serve our members," said Sheri Perkins, Senior Vice President and Head of Wealth Management & Retirement at Citadel. "We spent considerable time researching and evaluating broker-dealers to ensure we selected the best. Cetera's unmatched expertise in bank-based programs stood out as the ideal fit for our growth strategy and ability to provide a comprehensive approach to financial wellness across retail bank and wealth services. Together, we are better positioned to serve our members and advisors in meaningful ways."

"At Cetera, we pride ourselves on being the premier resource for financial institutions looking to elevate their wealth management offerings," said LeAnn Rummel, President and CEO of Cetera

Investment Services. "Our extensive experience in supporting credit unions uniquely positions us to deliver tailored solutions that empower advisors and members alike. We are excited to collaborate with Citadel as they build upon their strong foundation and bring enhanced financial opportunities to their community."

By collaborating with Cetera, Citadel will enhance its ability to deliver holistic financial solutions, ensuring every aspect of members' financial health is addressed. Members will benefit from expanded resources, innovative tools, and personalized service, supported by a team of over 20 highly accredited and certified professionals.

"This relationship with Cetera is another proof point of our mission to provide exceptional support for our members and also for our Citadel team of advisors," Bill Brown, President & CEO of Citadel added. "Our wealth management platform is a key pillar in our future growth plans and our advisors are a critical part of Citadel's success. By delivering high-value products, innovative tools and expert guidance, we care for and empower all those we serve to achieve financial strength. With Cetera's robust platform and resources, we will be equipped to deliver even greater value to our members."

With this new collaboration, Citadel is reaffirming its mission of building strength, stability, and financial empowerment for its members. Together with Cetera, Citadel is poised to continue its growth trajectory while offering best-in-class services and opportunities for its members and advisors.

About Citadel Credit Union

Citadel Credit Union is a not-for-profit, member-owned financial institution that provides banking, investments, and insurance services to more than 260,000 members. At $6 billion in assets, it is one of the Greater Philadelphia area's largest credit unions, proudly serving residents of Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties. Citadel is recognized as a Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group 2024 America's Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions, 2023 Fortune Recommends Best Credit Union, Forbes 2022 Best-in-State Credit Union, and a certified 2024 Great Place to Work. For more information, visit CitadelBanking .

SOURCE Citadel Credit Union

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED