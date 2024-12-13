Delhi BJP Complains To ECI On ‘Rohingya, Bangladeshi Infiltrators’ In Electoral Rolls

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) A Delhi BJP delegation led by President Virendra Sachdeva on Friday met Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar to lodge a protest against the inclusion of names of alleged infiltrators of Rohingya and Bangladeshi-origin in the city's electoral rolls.

Leading the party delegation, Sachdeva also raised the issue of duplicate names, voters not living at their listed addresses and inclusion of dead persons' names in the rolls.

Sachdeva submitted a detailed representation before ECI, along with primary evidence running into 5,000 pages, and demanded early action to ensure a transparent Assembly election around February.

The delegation led by Sachdeva included the National Convenor of Election Coordination Committee of Delhi BJP Om Pathak, Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, MP and Senior Advocate Bansuri Swaraj, Delhi BJP Media Head Praveen Shankar Kapoor and Convenor of Delhi BJP Election Committee Advocate Sanket Gupta.

The Delhi BJP President told ECI that it was surprising that an abnormally high number of new voters were being registered between the period of the conclusion of Lok Sabha elections and before the Assembly elections.

Sachdeva said on the basis of an August 2024 circular of ECI, the BJP workers have been going across all 70 Assembly constituencies and have found the existence of lakhs of Bangladeshi or Rohingya-origin infiltrators registered as voters in Delhi.

Every constituency in Delhi also has a huge number of voters who are either dead or have permanently shifted out of the city.

He requested the ECI to run a campaign against enrollment of illegal voters as well as against illegal voting.

The Delhi BJP President urged ECI to run a radio and print media campaign dissuading and warning the bogus voters with imprisonment.

Sachdeva, talking to mediapersons after an hour-long meeting at ECI, said that the BJP will not let infiltrators or bogus voters vote in the upcoming elections.

MP Advocate Bansuri Swaraj in her legal submission kept before the ECI a list of 18 strong evidence showing how Rohingya and Bangladeshi-origin infiltrators stand registered.

She cited pages from voter lists of several Assembly constituencies wherein a single person with the same family details and address stands repeatedly registered as a voter with a different EPIC.

Union MoS Harsh Malhotra drew the attention of the ECI to the false narrative being created by the AAP government in Delhi that the BJP was objecting to voters of Indian origin in voters list.

Senior leader Om Pathak requested the ECI to ensure an atmosphere for free, fair and transparent elections in Delhi.