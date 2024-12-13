Ukraine's Mod Allocates UAH 1.1B To Brigades For UAV Procurement

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Defense of Ukraine has allocated an additional UAH

1.1

billion for brigades to purchase unmanned aerial (UAVs).

That was announced by Prime Denys Shmyhal during a meeting, Ukrinform reports.

"This week, the President instructed the government to increase direct funding for brigades to purchase additional drones. Today, this directive will be fulfilled. The Ministry of Defense is allocating an additional UAH

1.1

billion for the procurement of UAVs," Shmyhal stated.

The Prime Minister emphasized that these funds would go directly to military brigades, enabling them to quickly address their most urgent needs.

"Overall, this month, the Ministry of Defense will directly transfer UAH

4.3

billion to military brigades. Over the past 11

months, such direct funding has totaled UAH

27.2

billion," Shmyhal highlighted.

The funding has been used as follows: UAH

8.8

billion for UAV procurement, UAH

3.9

billion for other weaponry and equipment, UAH

2.1

billion for vehicles, UAH

1.5

billion for electronic warfare systems.

"This funding addresses the most urgent and prioritized needs that brigades must resolve swiftly," Shmyhal added.

As previously reported, on December

9, in an evening video address, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that he had instructed Prime Minister Shmyhal to increase funding for drone procurement for brigades within the coming days.