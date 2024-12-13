Cflo Shines At The Mining Show 2024 In Dubai

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 02 December 2024: CFlo is proud to have participated as Sponsors of The Show 2024, held at the Festival Arena, Dubai, on November 26-27. This premier event, focused on mining in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia, brought together leaders and innovators to explore advancements in mineral exploration, beneficiation, and operational excellence.



Managed by Mayank Arora, Associate Director of Sustainable Initiatives and Ilya Bochkarev, Business Development Manager (Russia), our booth was a vibrant showcase of CFlo's latest breakthroughs in mineral beneficiation technology, featuring innovative solutions for upgrading low-grade ores of iron, bauxite, phosphate, quartz, limestone, manganese, and chromite. The strong interest from visitors and industry experts highlighted the region's growing focus on sustainable resource management - an area where CFlo continues to lead.



We were honored to welcome Mr. Nirmal Bathwal, Chairman of Bathwal Corporation, and Mr. Nikunj Bathwal, Managing Director of Power International, to our booth. Engaging discussions around their Combo Mega E5 wash plant - a cutting-edge facility designed for processing silica limestone ore - emphasized the shared vision of maximizing resource recovery and setting new benchmarks in efficiency.



Additionally, we had the privilege of hosting our esteemed customers from Pakistan, Mr. Anwaar Ghani, Managing Director, and Mr. Obaid Ghani, during the event. Their visit underscored the strong partnership we share, and we encourage everyone to check out the Ghani Glass case study on our website to learn more about their success story with CFlo solutions.



A standout moment was the insightful presentation by our Co-Founder and Director of Global Sales, Enda Ivanoff, on“Optimizing Mineral Processing Efficiency through Modular Technology.” His session underscored our commitment to enhancing productivity, scalability, and sustainability, and it resonated strongly with the audience.



Reflecting on CFlo's participation and growing presence in the Middle East, Manish Bhartia, Promoter and Managing Director, remarked:



"At CFlo, our mission has always been to drive sustainable innovation in resource management. The Mining Show provided a fantastic platform to demonstrate our capabilities, foster collaboration, and reinforce our commitment to helping industries achieve efficiency and sustainability. We're thrilled by the positive response and look forward to building on these connections to expand our impact globally."



We extend our sincere gratitude to the organizers for creating an exceptional platform for collaboration and knowledge exchange.



Events like these are vital in fostering partnerships and driving progress in the mining sector.



As we look ahead, CFlo remains dedicated to pioneering transformative technologies that shape a sustainable future for the industry.



Thank you, Dubai! We look forward to continuing our journey of innovation and leadership in the region and beyond.



For more information please visit us : .

=================================================================================

Company Name : CFlo World

Address : Ecospace Business Park Block 4A/Floor 6, Action Area II New Town, Rajarhat Kolkata 700 160, India

Phone: +91 33 3029 3800

Fax: +91 33 3029 3802

Official Email Address: ...

Url :





Company :-CFlo World

User :- CFlo World

Email :...

Phone :-+91 33 3029 3800

Url :-