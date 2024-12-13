Kuwait Red Crescent To Set Up Blood Bank In Southern Turkiye

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Osama Al-Saeed

ANKARA, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) has begun a project to set up a blood in Adana in southern Turkiye and delivered for rescue and blood transfusion at various donation centers.

Dr. Nasser Al-Tanak, the society deputy chairman, said in a statement to KUNA on Friday that the project is part of the efforts to relieve of the 2023 earthquake, adding that the blood bank would be situated in a five-story building.

He explained that the center would last for two years, adding that the venture was launched with donations from Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) in collaboration with the Turkish Red Crescent, under supervision of the KRCS.

The Kuwaiti Red Crescent has also delivered vehicles for research and rescue AND blood transfusion, Dr. Al-Tanak said, revealing the whole value of the project is estimated at USD five million.

He also mentioned that earlier today, five vehicles laden with food were delivered to relieve those in need in the Turkish region. (end)

